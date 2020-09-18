Christina Aguilera Admits Infamous Britney Spears And Madonna Kiss ‘Wasn’t Shocking’

Xtina reflected on the infamous 2003 VMAs moment.

Christina Aguilera opened up about that infamous on-stage kiss involving Britney Spears and Madonna 17 years ago. The “Dirrty” singer reflected on the iconic moment in a new interview, admitting she actually didn’t think it was all that shocking.

The lip lock went down on stage at the 2003 MTV VMAs when Britney, Madonna, Missy Elliott, and Christina joined forces to perform “Like A Virgin”. The “I’m A Slave 4 U” and “Candyman” singers both wore bridal gowns and veils but stripped down to show off their lacy white lingerie, while Madonna was dressed in a skintight black number.

Towards the end of the performance, Madonna pulled Britney closer by her chin and gave her a peck on the lips, before she then turned to Christina and did the same. But it was the former’s kiss that really stole the spotlight with both the media and viewers sent into a frenzy.

“Shock value gets more and more extreme or whatever,” Christina admitted when she chatted to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, per E! News.

She added that she was surprised even then by the intense amount of attention the moment received.

“But honestly, at the time, yeah, I never thought anything of it. It was like, ‘Okay, it’s two girls kissing.’ It wasn’t shocking back then. It’s not shocking now, to me. But it’s so many things,” the Burlesque actress said.

Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

As well as looking back at her lengthy career, the former The Voice coach also opened up about how she’s been “re-inspired” by her fans to change up her songs while touring. She most recently hit the road for The X Tour in 2019 and performed in Las Vegas for her The Xperience residence shows.

“I think what’s interesting is that, again, being re-inspired by my fans, yes, so that was a part of touring, being for the fans, listening to what they gravitated towards,” she said.

“I mean, it’s music every single night. Every single night, you’re playing music, and I don’t just play my [songs]. I reinvent the old songs. I put different spins on them, different twists.”

Christina has stepped back into the spotlight recently after taking some time away to raise her children. The star stunned last month when she rocked her signature bold red lip and a chic all black ensemble during an appearance on Good Morning America.

The 39-year-old singer performed a new version of her classic Disney hit “Reflection” and the new track “Loyal Brave True” remotely for the ABC morning show to promote the recently released live-action remake of Mulan.