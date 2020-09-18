Tarsha Whitmore Showcases Her Incredible Figure In Semi-Sheer Negligee: ‘Nightie Of Dreams’

Australian model Tarsha Whitmore is no stranger to showing off her fabulous physique in revealing outfits for her online audience. She was a vision in white in her latest Instagram share, which featured her looking smoking hot in a semi-sheer negligee.

Tarsha’s nightie was made from a stretchy, white lace fabric that hugged her curves in all the right places. The number featured lined cups and a low-cut neckline that showed off a good deal of her cleavage. Thin shoulder straps and a hemline that cut off at the tops of her thighs made the dress skimpy and sexy while a scalloped edge gave it a feminine touch.

Tarsha’s bronze skin glowed against the light color of the lingerie. For an added dose of sex appeal, her skin peeked through the lace. A pair of bikini panties were also visible underneath the sheer fabric, drawing attention to the lower half of her body.

The popular influencer wore her highlighted tresses parted in the middle and down in big waves. She also sported a pale color on her long fingernails.

Tarsha’s post was geotagged at Hamilton Island, which is off the coast of Queensland, Australia. The update consisted of two snaps that caught her standing in front of a sheer white curtain. The images were similar in that they captured her from the front.

In the first slide, Tarsha looked off to the side as she ran her fingers through her hair. Her other hand was behind her hip, which was cocked to one side. With one leg slightly forward, she showed off her curvy hips as well as her toned thighs.

Tarsha held her hand up to the side of her face and gazed at the camera in a dramatic fashion in the second photo. Her other hand rested on her thigh while she posed with her hips cocked. The pose showcased her slender waist.

In the caption, she tagged the maker of the dress.

The update got her followers to buzzing, with many of them offering up plenty of compliments.

“very worth seeing,” quipped admirer wrote.

“Beautiful babe,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“Amazing Beauty,” echoed a third fan.

“Sensational as always,” a fourth comment read.

Tarsha has a body worthy of envy, and she does not seem to mind giving her online following plenty of content to enjoy. Not too long ago, she uploaded a series of photos that saw her looking sexy in a set of pink lounge wear while snacking on some popcorn.