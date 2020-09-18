Nazanin Mandi Wows In Corset-Style Top For Latest Missguided Outfit Post

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself in another outfit. The model is an ambassador for fashion brand Missguided and posed in a matching set for her most recent upload.

Mandi, who is married to R&B singer Miguel, stunned in a light gray corset-style top with straps. The garment displayed her decolletage and a hint of her body from the sides. She paired the ensemble with matching high-waisted pants that appeared to be loose-fitted. Mandi showcased a hint of her bare feet and decorated her short nails with a coat of red polish. She accessorized herself with a white choker that featured her first name initial hanging off the front. Mandi styled her dark shoulder-length curly hair down and showed off the tattoo inked on her right arm.

The 34-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured sitting down on a fluffy carpet in front of a plain white wall. Mandi raised one leg and rested her elbow on her upper thigh. The former R U the Girl contestant gazed directly at the camera lens with a strong expression and boasted her drop-dead-gorgeous looks.

In the next slide, Mandi placed one leg on top of the other and tilted her head to the side slightly.

In the third and final frame, she was snapped on her knees with one hand on her hip and the other by the side of her neck. Mandi tilted her head up and closed her eyes.

In the tags, she credited Missguided for the matching set.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 17,100 likes and over 315 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“That’s natural beauty,” one user wrote, adding the flame emoji.

“You are such a doll, angel baby!!” another person shared.

“You’re my wife in my mind and I’m not even lesbian. I’m obsessed. You’re beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“Lovely, natural, and original always. Never change,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last week, Mandi celebrated her 34th birthday. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared with her loyal social media audience a series of pics of herself the day before her big day. Mandi wowed in a silk black dress with a thigh-high slit. She went barefoot for the occasion and showed off her pedicured toes. She sported her shoulder-length curly hair down in a wet style and looked very glamorous.