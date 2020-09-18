Here’s Why NeNe Leakes Is Leaving ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

NeNe's leaving 'RHOA' behind once again.

NeNe Leakes has officially confirmed that she’s saying bye bye to The Real Housewives Of Atlanta once again. The reality star announced the news in a video posted to her official YouTube account on Thursday, September 17, where she confirmed her departure was because she was unable to reach a contract deal with Bravo.

NeNe said she’d had some “emotional negotiations” with the network over the past few months and confirmed she ultimately decided to walk away.

“There’s been a lot of emotions on both sides. It’s been hard and I have made a hard, difficult decision to not be part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13,” she said.

“It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard,” she added.

In the almost five and a half minute long video, NeNe reflected on her time on the show over the past 12 years. She first appeared on the series when it debuted back in 2008.

“I’m just so happy that I can say that I was part of a genre that opened up a door for Black ensemble reality shows,” she said.

Despite the unsuccessful contract negotiations, the former Glee actress appeared to confirm that there’s no bad blood with Bravo.

“I want to thank BravoTV. Thank you, Bravo, for all the memories, the laughs, the tears,” she said.

NeNe also gave a shout out to her cast mates, thanking them “for all of the memories.”

In a statement issued to The Daily Dish, the network hinted that the door isn’t completely closed on NeNe returning. They wished her the best for her future projects and thanked her for being a part of the show for more than 10 years.

“She’s been instrumental since the start and will truly be missed, and maybe one day she’ll hold the peach again,” they said.

This isn’t the first time NeNe has waved goodbye to the series.

She served as a main cast member from Seasons 1 through 7. She took a break from 2016 until 2018, but returned in Season 10 and remained a staple until the most recent episodes.

It’s been rumored for a few months now that the former The New Normal actress may not be returning to RHOA. Back in July, she got candid about her current status on the show during an Instagram Live session.

NeNe admitted she was still going back and forth but hadn’t signed a new contract. She seemingly blamed executives for delaying negotiations.

Last month, NeNe deleted her Instagram account after RHOC star Tamra Judge appeared to leak the news that she’d left the Housewives franchise.