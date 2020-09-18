Salma Hayek, 54, Stuns In A Plunging Swimsuit In New Poolside Photos

Salma Hayek wished her over 15.9 million Instagram followers a “great” Friday with a pair of sultry poolside photos that left fans in awe of her age-defying physique. In the snaps, the Like a Boss star, who turned 54 on September 2, was lounging on the jump plank in a seductive pose that emphasized her sexy pins and hourglass figure. She wore a plunging maroon swimsuit that displayed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, showing off her enviable curves as she soaked up some sun.

The first photo was closely cropped to her body, spotlighting Salma’s phenomenal silhouette and chic swimwear. Meanwhile, the second picture captured a wider view of her surroundings, giving her audience a peek at the lavish garden she was in — one complete with luxuriant shrubbery and towering trees. The bright, blue sky overhead mirrored the crystal-clear, turquoise water, their vivid tones beautifully complimenting the dark shade of her bathing suit.

The gorgeous actress was on her side, leaning on one elbow as she prompted up her head. She posed with one knee slightly bent, elegantly stretching the other leg on top in a way that flaunted her sculpted calf. Her other hand rested on her thigh, highlighting the swell of her hip.

Her swimsuit looked ruched across the midsection, calling attention to her waist. The high-cut number perfectly showcased her lean legs, and sported ruched cups that drew the eye to her voluptuous chest.

Salma coupled the item with a stylish straw sunhat, further shielding her eyes from the glaring rays with a pair of trendy reflective sunglasses. Her brunette tresses cascaded from under the hat, tumbling over her arm and shoulder in unruly curls.

The dark-haired beauty was barefoot, showing off her pedicure that appeared to match her outfit. Meanwhile, her manicure seemed to feature a contrasting light color, tastefully tying the look together.

Her legion of admirers made quick work of showing their love for the post. The photos garnered close to 67,500 likes within just 50 minutes. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave her over 600 messages, telling her she had “aged like wine” and was “breathtakingly beautiful.”

“Still every bit as beautiful,” wrote one person, leaving a string of heart eyes.

“Hottest woman alive,” gushed another follower, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

The update came just one day after Salma wowed fans with two throwback bikini shots taken more than two decades ago. The ageless beauty remarked on the time difference between the two sets of snaps, leading one Instagrammer to comment, “20 mores years of sexy!”

Plenty of followers shared their opinion, taking to the comments to assure the stunning actress that she looked just as bit as enticing now, if not even more so.

“Vintage Salma outdoes the 20-year-younger Salma,” opined one fan.