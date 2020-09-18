Christina Milian Rocks Tight-Fitted Pants & A Bold Red Lip For Latest Outfit Post

Christina Milian took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The mom-of-two is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and made sure her most recent upload was one of her best.

The “When You Look at Me” hitmaker stunned in a dark gray Ramones T-shirt that featured the band’s name in red and the member’s names in white. The short-sleeved garment was paired with skintight high-waisted pants that had studs going down each leg. To complete her ensemble, Milian wore a pair of red zip-up sneakers. She accessorized herself with black cat-eye sunglasses, rings, and stud earrings. Milian kept her nails short with no polish and held onto a bag that matched the color of her footwear. She styled her dark curly shoulder-length hair down and applied a bold red lip.

The 38-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the Grammy Award-nominated singer took a selfie of herself sporting a pouty expression. Milian puckered up her fiery lips while lifting up her shades to her forehead.

In the next slide, she was snapped from head-to-toe in front of a silver car. Milian pushed one leg forward and rested one foot on tiptoes while placing one hand on her hip. She gazed at the camera lens with a fierce look with her sunglasses covering her eyes.

In the tags, the songstress credited Fashion Nova for her attire.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 89,000 likes and over 525 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.4 million followers.

“Dope! I might be a male groupie at this point but I don’t care the world about to end,” one user joked.

“Beautiful!! Love your natural look freckles and all and the red lip is popping,” another person shared.

“You are so gorgeous my god,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“BEAUTIFUL AS ALWAYS,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Milian. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Love Don’t Cost a Thing actress wowed in a short-sleeved multicolored tie-dye top that featured Metallica’s logo and a skull print. She paired the outfit with nude-colored panties and pulled her locks in one plait. Milian accessorized herself with a bracelet and hoop earrings and showed off her radiant smile while posing outdoors in the sun.