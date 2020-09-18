Jennifer Aniston Gets Flirty With Brad Pitt As They Reunite For ‘Fast Times At Ridgemont High’ Table Read

The exes recreated an iconic scene from the 1982 movie.

Jennifer Aniston reunited with Brad Pitt for a virtual table read and they didn’t miss a beat.

The exes joined a star-studded cast to raise money for his humanitarian organizations CORE and REFORM Alliance by recreating scenes from the classic 1982 movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

At the top of the performance, which can be seen in the YouTube video below, Pitt addressed his ex-wife with, “Hi Aniston,” to which she replied, “‘Hi Pitt” and called him “honey” as she playfully twirled her hair.

Later, Aniston and Pitt recreated one of the most famous fantasy sequences from the film originally played by a red bikinied Phoebe Cates and actor Judge Reinhold. Aniston gave a perfect take on Cates’ teen seductress character, Linda Barrett, while Pitt popped on a pirates’ hat to play the fast food worker Brad Hamilton originally played by Reinhold.

“Hi Brad, you know how cute I always thought you were. I think you’re so sexy. Will you come to me?” Aniston said to her ex in a line from the classic script.

Narrator Morgan Freeman hilariously chimed in to tease what Pitt was doing off-camera as he fantasized about his ex-wife’s character, Linda.

In the comments section to the video of the table read, fans reacted to the reunion they never thought they would see.

“Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston sharing a scene while Morgan Freeman narrates the legendary red bikini scene. I’m dying!!!” one fan wrote.

“When Brad said hey Aniston how u doing and she was playing with her hair damn,” another added.

This isn’t the first time the two acted together. Fans know that Pitt was a guest star on an episode of Aniston’s NBC comedy, Friends, when they were married. The actor played his then-wife’s character’s high school nemesis, Will, in the Thanksgiving-themed episode “The One With the Rumor.”

Aniston and Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005 before he famously went on to a long relationship with Angelina Jolie. While the exes appeared to have a frosty relationship for a time, last year they had a sweet had a run-in at the SAG Awards. Photos of the two smiling and holding hands backstage made headlines the morning after the awards show aired.

In addition to Aniston, Pitt, and Freeman, the all-star cast for the Fast Times at Ridgemont High read included Matthew McConaughey Henry Golding, John Legend, Ray Liotta, Dane Cook, and Julia Roberts. Sean Penn, who played teen stoner Jeff Spicoli in the original film, was also on hand for the hour-long charity re-do.