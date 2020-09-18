Jade Grobler Stuns In A Tiny Bikini As She Goes ‘Exploring’ In New Snap

Jade Grobler added a snapshot to her Instagram page on Thursday, September 17, that tantalized her 1 million followers. In the post, the Australian model decided to slip into a skimpy two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her stunning physique while exploring “along the coastline.”

In the picture, Jade was photographed somewhere near the beach. Clad in her scanty bathing suit, she stood with her toned backside directed to the camera. Her legs were close together, and her arms on the sides. The babe looked down to her right, checking out the rocks. Her flawless complexion glowed under the sunshine, which made it look glowing. Big rock formations, and the soft glare of the sun, peeking through the mountainous forms made up her scenic background.

In the update, Jade rocked a mismatched bikini. The purple top boasted tiny cups that hardly contained her ample chest. Despite being cut so small, the cups were fully-line and managed to obscure her nipples from exposure. The swimwear was held together by narrow straps that went over her shoulders, highlighting her toned arms.

She sported a black thong that perfectly showcased her pert booty. From what was visible, the piece had a simple design with a tight fit that clung to her waist down to her curvy hips. It boasted a high cut that exposed plenty of skin and also helped elongate her lean legs.

For her beach day look, Jade left her long, blond hair down. Her locks looked damp from swimming. Most of the strands were hanging on her back in loose waves.

The bombshell wrote a short caption where she expressed her fondness of checking out places, but with a twist. She revealed that she prefers wearing her scanty bathing suit when going on an adventure at the beach.

Since going live on her account, the post has earned more than 19,700 likes and over 230 comments. Many of her social media supporters flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and rave about her killer physique. Other fans struggled to find the right words to express how they felt about the picture, and instead, they chimed in with emoji.

“The hottest IG model on the planet. I love how outgoing and natural you are. I really think that your curves are the best. Your beauty is also incomparable,” wrote an admirer.

“Ouch! Being barefoot and walking on those rocks must hurt, but you look amazing though,” added another fan.

“What a wonderful view! I really think you are an angel from heaven who got lost here on earth. I admirer your independency and your will for adventure,” a third follower commented.