South Korean Girl Group Blackpink Stuns In Fashionable ‘ELLE’ Magazine Photo Shoot

South Korean “K-pop” group, Blackpink, dazzled fans with an October 2020 magazine cover shoot with Elle magazine. Photos from the shoot were shared with Elle‘s 5.1 million followers on Thursday, to the delight of many who were already followers of the pop stars.

The post featured two photos, one in black-and-white and one in color, displaying the four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, in two beautifully chic shots.

The first image, in black-and-white, had all four women seated close together and looking directly at the camera, with a simple, coy expression. Jennie, at the top of the photo, had on a black, elegant blazer with a scalloped white collar, while Jisoo, to the right, sported a plaid jacket and hoop earrings. Rosé was front-and-center with a polka dot, high-collard blouse and Lisa, positioned to her left, sported a light-colored blouse and medium-sized hoop earrings. All of the ladies had their hair pulled back into buns with some having pieces fall around their face while others’ ends were splayed out around their buns, creating an edgy style.

In the second shot, three of the girls were standing, slightly hovered over a bar to support them as one sat in the front. Lisa wore a matching velvet suit set and high-heeled boots while Jennie, in the middle, sported a polished look, with a long-sleeved white top and black-skirted bottom, a bow in her hair and white tights to complete the look. Rosé mixed it up with a a top knot, gray plaid blazer over lace black tights, and ribbon-tied heels as Jisoo, on the ground, was styled in a cream-colored, sophisticated suit.

The post received an abundance of fan support from Elle followers, garnering over 225,000 likes and more than 7,900 comments within hours of posting. The upload had appreciation from those who not only noted how gorgeous and stylish the shoot was, but shouted out individual members as well, doting their favorites.

“BLACKPINK IS THE FUTURE,” one user gushed, noting the girl group’s importance in the music scene.

“Rosie,” a fan simply stated, adding a crown emoji to their post, showing their love for one of the singers.

“LOOK AT LISA’S FIT THO,” exclaimed another follower in all caps, giving their appreciation for the pop star’s look.

“Jennie Kim the queen,” added a fan, granting support for one of the other members.

The K-pop ensemble is hot on the rise in the U.S., releasing a track with American pop star Selena Gomez in August called “Ice Cream,” which quickly became a hit. As The Inquisitr reported, the song will be featured on the group’s upcoming debut album, Blackpink: The Album.