Jessica Simpson Stuns In Camouflage Boots & Leopard-Print Dress With Plunging Neckline

Jessica posed with her feet up on a couch.

Jessica Simpson rocked an ensemble with clashing prints in a picture posted on Instagram, and her fans loved the result of the fashion risk.

The 40-year-old fashion mogul took part in a photo shoot for her own clothing brand, Jessica Simpson Style, and she shared the results on the label’s Instagram page. She dared to be different by combining a glamorous midi dress with outdoorsy footwear. Her dress featured an on-trend leopard print pattern that was a sandy color with small black rosettes. The garment had short cuffed sleeves decorated with fun knotted details. The low-cut neckline showed off Jessica’s ample bust, while a figure-flattering empire waist highlighted her trim midsection.

On her feet, the Open Book author wore a pair of combat boots. The shaft featured a green camouflage pattern, while the toes were decorated with brown snakeskin print. The eye-catching boots also featured studded platforms and bright orange laces.

Jessica added some sparkle to her look by rocking a statement ring with a large square stone. She also sported stacked bracelets in an array of different styles, including glittering gold hand chains.

For her hairstyle, she opted to rock her iconic blond waves with a center part. She posed on a curved sofa with tufted brown leather upholstery. The couch’s rich, earthy color perfectly complemented her outfit. Her background consisted of a dark green accent wall with a still life painting hanging on it. The picture had an ornate gold frame. A low crystal chandelier also added a little extra shine to the the shot.

Jessica was stretched out on her side with her feet on the sofa’s seat. She bent her right knee and propped herself up on her left elbow to angle her torso toward the camera. A coy smile played on her lips as her photo was snapped.

The mother-of-three was joined by a cute companion. A shaggy canine with fur that matched the room’s hardwood floor relaxed beside the couch.

The post’s caption revealed that Jessica’s shoes and dress were from her brand’s fall collection. Her fans couldn’t stop raving about her look and her good looks.

“So beautiful Jessica,” read one message in the comments section.

“Love those boots,” another fan wrote.

“You are one of the most stunning people ever!! Really!!” a third admirer said.

“So hot I may faint,” a fourth commenter added.

Jessica modeled another outfit that was a big hit in a photo that was shared on her label’s account earlier in the week. While her latest look had a fall vibe, she was still dressed for the summer in the other snapshot. The Dukes of Hazzard star wore a pair of Daisy Dukes and a tied-up top.