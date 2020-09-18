Taylor Swift Shouts Out Designer Stella McCartney For Making Sustainable Outfit For ACM Awards

Taylor Swift recognized English fashion designer Stella McCartney on Thursday with a sweet video tribute.

The “Cardigan” singer’s video was reposted by Stella, who signaled her “LOVE” for Taylor in the caption and noted that the two were working together on “special one-off, sustainable pieces” made just for the pop star.

“More to come, stay tuned!” Stella continued in her caption regarding the collaboration.

In the clip, Taylor stared head-on into the camera against a white background, sending her appreciation to the designer for creating her outfit for the American Country Music Awards, which took place on September 16. Taylor went on to explain how she was in Nashville, saying the look was very “Tennessee Stella McCartney” of her.

The pop star also thanked the 49-year-old for making sustainable clothing “that we can all love and adore,” as Stella is keen on creating environmentally-friendly fashion and has led that endeavor within the luxury market.

In the new upload from Taylor, fans saw the reddish-purple-colored sequin turtleneck part of the look, but the whole outfit was detailed by Stella on her previous Instagram post, showing the top tucked into high-waisted khaki slacks and strappy black heels with gold links around the cuffs. You can view this update here.

It was also reported by The Inquisitr that Taylor did her own hair and makeup for the show. The songstress’ golden-blond locks were casually tousled and pulled back into a mid-level bun while her overall look was minimal.

An abundance of support poured in for Stella’s repost, with numerous fans showing their love for Taylor’s look as well as Stella’s eco-friendly fashion pieces. In a matter of hours, the post racked up more than 22,000 likes and over 300 comments, with many dropping heart-eyes and red heart emoji.

“SHE LOOKS LIKE A GODDESS,” gushed one user regarding Taylor’s style.

“She’s looking so pretty I can’t,” one admirer stated, loving the singer’s natural glam.

“Thanks Stella for her beautiful outfit,” a fan commented.

“StellaXTaylor is the collab I needed but never knew I wanted,” exclaimed another follower, raving about the two stars coming together.

In addition to her sweet video message to her friend, Taylor loved showing off the look at the awards show, playing her song “Betty” from her hit album folklore at the ceremony.