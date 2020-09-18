Miranda Kerr Shows Of Flat Tummy And Tiny Waist In A Cropped Pink Sweater & Distressed Jeans

Miranda Kerr returned to her Instagram page on Thursday with a stunning new photo that has her fans talking.

The image was snapped outside, where the 37-year-old was seen laying across the green grass and soaking up some sun. She had her lean legs stretched out in front of her and raised her arms up above her head, which was propped up on top of a large rattan cushion. Her eyes were nearly closed as she posed for the camera and she wore a huge smile on her face, clearly enjoying her time relaxing out under the sun’s warm rays.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel opted for a chic and casual ensemble for the day that appeared perfect for the transitional weeks between summer and fall. She sported a loose-knit pink sweater with a crew neckline and wide, three-quarter sleeves that offered a peek at her toned arms. It was cropped right at her rib cage, leaving her midsection and tiny waist exposed for her 12.3 million followers to admire.

Miranda teamed the lightweight top with a pair of medium-wash jeans that hugged her famous curves in all of the right ways. They appeared to be a skinny-cut style and had edgy, distressed detailing along the legs that teased a glimpse at the beauty’s sculpted thighs. The bottoms also featured a high-rise waistband that fit snugly around her hips and waist, drawing even more attention to her flat tummy and abs.

The mother-of-three added a stack of gold necklaces to her trendy look, as well as a set of stud earrings for some additional bling. She wore her dark locks down in a middle part. They appeared to have been straightened and sprawled out underneath her head and shoulders on the cushion below her.

Fans seemed thrilled by the new addition to Miranda’s feed, awarding it more than 42,000 likes within six hours of going live. An additional 245 notes filled the comments section of the post, many with compliments for the catwalk queen’s stunning display.

“You’re so beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Always lovely,” praised another fan.

“Your healthy body is my goal,” a third follower remarked.

“Queen,” added a fourth admirer.

Miranda has been impressing her fans with a number of hot looks lately. Last month, the star put on a leggy display as she relaxed outside in a tiny green crop top and Daisy Dukes. The post proved to be another hit, racking up more than 223,000 likes and 846 comments to date.