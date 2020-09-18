Ana Cheri Showcases Her Famous Booty Wearing Skintight Athletic Wear

Fitness model Ana Cheri sizzled in her most recent Instagram post on Thursday, in which the voluptuous beauty flashed a stunning view of her backside prior to her morning workout. The post delighted her 12.5 million followers, who flooded her page with over 22,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in less than an hour after it was uploaded.

Ana mentioned the importance of properly preparing for a workout, and that one of her necessities was stylish athletic attire. She also inquired what fans required before their training sessions, and many were happy to respond.

The first fan to respond agreed with Ana but added “good music” to the list, and also sweetly mentioned that her choice for workout wear was Ana’s line of clothing.

“Same I always get pumped up when I feel cute AF,” declared a second follower.

“Definitely a Cute Outfit Will Make Me Feel like I can Conquer the Day!!” exclaimed a third fan, who added the bicep-curl emoji afterwards.

“Outstanding fitness inspiration,” praised a fourth person, who tagged Ana in the compliment and followed the words with a trio of red hearts.

Ana wore a pair of bright blue leggings that formed perfectly to every curve of her fit physique. A slight sheen in the stretchy fabric created highlights along the her left thigh and the opposing cheek of her derriere.

The pants featured sheer cut-out embellishments on the inside of both calves, and additional seaming along the bottom of her rear end which further emphasized their alluring shape.

The high waistband encircled the slimmest part of her torso, accentuating her hourglass figure, and a white rectangular logo was visible in the center of the band.

Ana’s slate-gray top was also form-fitting. It had a revealing, open design that left her muscular back on full display. A brand name was printed in block letters across the cropped hem.

Ana’s curly brunette mane was pulled into a ponytail and grazed the tops of her chiseled shoulders.

Ana stood on a short driveway in a residential neighborhood. She balanced her weight on one leg, and bent the other knee, seemingly resting her tiptoe on the ground in front of her.

In her right hand, she held the type of plastic bottle frequently used to mix protein shakes. Her left arm was raised into the air, perhaps shielding her eyes from the sun.

Last month The Inquisitr covered a sizzling video in which the bombshell flaunted her assets in a sultry Wonder Woman costume and brandished a golden lasso.