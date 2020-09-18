Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Sizzles In A Skintight Shirt While Discussing Her Relationship

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders looked stunning as she opened up about her relationship in her latest Instagram video. For the clip, she was recorded wearing a skintight top while doling out dating advice for her followers.

The fitness model is famously dating well-known sports handicapper “Vegas” Dave Oancea, and in this upload she addressed some recent rumors circulating about the two. In the nearly five minute-long vid, Sonders was filmed sitting in front of a plush plum-colored sofa. The wall behind her was painted charcoal, and had chic art hanging from it.

Sonders wore her long auburn-colored hair in curls as it flowed over her shoulders. She sported a tight white t-shirt that had a red dragon across the front, and fringe strings connecting the two sides in the midsection. The shirt clung tightly to her chest and embellished her ample assets. The 33-year-old also had on a pair of camouflage pants, and accessorized with a gold chain-link necklace.

At the beginning of the clip, the former Michigan State University golfer addressed a recent article, which hinted that her and her beau were on the rocks because he had moved out of their shared home. Sonders revealed that her boyfriend had been working hectic hours since the start of the MLB season, and to cope with the long days he set up an office at his parents’ home.

“We decided he would just stay at his parents’ for the next three months,” the television personality said.

Sonders clarified that she wants her partner to focus on work – and making as much money as possible – in the coming weeks.

“Dave is living back home and it’s not because we have any problems with our relationship,” she said in the video.

The model also spoke about the importance of “sacrificing” to make any romance work. She urged fans to find their own personal passions, and not be so reliant on their partners.

Sonders uploaded the footage on Thursday evening for her 478,000 Instagram followers. Many of them quickly noticed the vid, and more than 1,300 showed their support by hitting the like button in just over an hour after it went live. She had almost 250 comments in that short time, as multiple fans responded with supportive messages.

“This is a true couple. Love is about sacrificing things,” one follower wrote.

“Absence makes the heart grow fonder,” another added.

“Wow! Great in depth interview about your relationship,” a fan replied.

