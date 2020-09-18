‘General Hospital’ Hints At A Chase & Brook Lynn Pairing And Fans Are Here For It

A new couple may be on the horizon.

General Hospital seems to be testing the waters between a few characters recently. On Thursday’s show, Harrison Chase and Brook Lynn Quartermaine had a nice discussion between them after she got released from the hospital. While they used to be at each other’s throats, they both seem to be warming up quite nicely. Their friendship is blooming, but fans can see that there could be more to their relationship than just friends.

While Chase’s ex, and the love of his life, Willow Tait, married his BFF for the sake of Wiley, he has been trying to get on with his life the best he can. According to Soap Central, Willow and Michael have grown very close this past week with the death of Michael’s grandpa Mike. Thursday’s episode had Chase chatting it up with Brook Lynn. He voiced his concern about where she would be staying since she refused to go back to living at the Quartermaine mansion.

Chase took pity on her and listened to her. Not many in Port Charles have done that. They seemed to have formed a new connection and General Hospital fans seem to approve of this possible pairing.

The moment that he invited Brook Lynn to stay with him on his couch it became a huge hint that these two may become involved very soon. Fans are up to seeing where this is all headed between them.

“Chase & Brooke, I can see this,” one social media user said.

“Here for Chase and Brook Lynn.” said another GH viewer.

“Chase understanding and listening to her is what makes them perfect for each other,” observed a third follower.

“Chase and Brooklyn i like whatever is building between these two,” a fourth person mentioned.

Chase wants to lend Brook Lynn a helping hand, West Coast. What will she think of his crazy idea?

A dramatic, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @josh_swickard pic.twitter.com/Okoh2v8pIR — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 17, 2020

General Hospital viewers are also curious as to what Willow’s reaction will be when she finds out that Brook Lynn has moved in with her ex, especially since she and Michael both think that he and Sasha cheated on them. Brook Lynn is also Michael’s cousin and she and Willow seemed to get along pretty well.

As previous General Hospital spoilers had revealed, Willow has been there for her new husband during the heartbreak of Mike’s last hours. She went to Turning Woods to be there for him and to be an encouragement. Now that Mike has passed on, she will also be there during his moments of grief. That will surely bring them even closer than ever.

However, the news of Chase possibly having a relationship with Ned’s daughter may bring about some new emotions in her. Many viewers still want for her and Chase to get back together, while others are ready for a pairing with Brook Lynn.