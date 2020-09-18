Nastia Liukin Goes Haute Couture In A Christian Dior Bra

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin wowed her 1 million followers on Instagram on Thursday, September 17. She shared a picture of herself posing in a high-end piece of lingerie on the social media platform.

Nastia stood tall against a mirror, which made fans see double. She appeared to be in a bedroom, with billowy curtains on the window behind her, a framed poster on the wall. She looked directly at the camera, her eyes wide. Her lips were slightly parted, and her pearly white teeth shined.

The Olympic gold medalist wore a black Christian Dior bra with a neckline that ended in the middle of her chest. The top featured white straps emblazoned with the brand name that circled around her shoulders. It also boasted a band that curved around her ribcage, the logo present on that as well. Two triangular cups covered her bust. Her tanned, toned, and taut midriff was on full display.

She paired the garment with black pants that rode up high on her stomach, obscuring her belly button. A metallic silver jacket slid down her arms.

Her blond hair was parted in the middle and pulled back behind her ears. She styled her pin-straight strands into a low ponytail that fell down her back.

As for her jewelry, Nastia chose to accessorize with diamond stud earrings.

She captioned the post with lyrics to Kygo’s “I’ll Wait” featuring Sasha Sloan.

Fans immediately flocked to the comments section of the upload, eager to shower the gymnast with compliments and praise for her latest look.

“Absolutely gorgeous!!” declared one social media user.

“LAWDY…,” wrote another fan in all-caps for emphasis.

“Wow… Nastia, there you go again with that awesomeness. Very very beautiful young lady!” gushed a third follower, punctuating their comment with two roses, a red heart, a “100” and flame emoji, and a smiley face blowing a kiss.

“MY NUMBER 1 gal,” shared a fourth person, following up their message with three yellow hearts.

At the time of this writing, Nastia’s Instagram share racked up close to 6,000 likes and over 30 comments.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, just yesterday, Nastia shared more provocative pictures with fans on her social media account. In that three-photo set, she wore a blazer with nothing underneath, pairing the top with sexy, black leather shorts and multi-colored Nikes. She modeled in front of a large, green Dumpster, which she referenced in the caption of the slideshow.

“Throw out your trash before 2021. Bad Habits. Grudges. Self-Doubt. Fake Friends. Anything Toxic,” she wrote. “And don’t forget to recycle.”