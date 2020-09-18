Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Glam Looks, Opens Up About ‘Dream’ Night At ACMs

Carrie Underwood showed off for her fans after her big night at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards.

Just hours after winning a joint Entertainer of the Year award, the singer took to Instagram to share a series of photos of the show-stopping looks that she sported during the evening, including the black sparkly dress with a long slit to show off plenty of leg — the outfit she wore as she took the stage to accept the night’s biggest award.

Underwood also shared a picture of the pink gown she wore for a performance paying tribute to some of the greatest women singers in country music history. Another photo showed off the shiny gold ensemble that Underwood wore for the performance of her classic hit “Before He Cheats” in a medley to kick off the ceremony. The over-the-top look featured stiletto sandals and oversized sleeves.

In the caption for the post, Underwood gushed to supporters about just how magical the evening was for her.

“Last night was a dream! Thanks @acmawards and, of course, fans for continuing to make some of my wildest dreams come true!” she wrote. “And congrats to all the winners, nominees and performers! I am forever grateful to be a part of this family called Country Music!”

It was a banner night for the singer, who became the first female artist to take home the honor three times. It also included a bit of an oddity, as it was the first time ever that the award was shared between two artists, as both she and Thomas Rhett split the honor.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

The post was a huge hit with Underwood’s fans, prompting an equal amount of praise for her big evening and for her glamorous dresses.

Some appeared to make reference to her performance honoring legends like Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton, saying that Underwood now stands among those greats.

“You’re right up there with the legends Carrie! i’m so proud and happy for you. congratulations 2020 entertainer of the year,” a fan wrote.

Others couldn’t help but notice the very well-toned muscles the singer flaunted in her first picture, which showed off her long and lean leg in the high-slitted dress.

“Someone has not skipped leg day!” a supporter noted.

The black dress earned praise beyond social media, with Glamour magazine pegged Underwood as among the best-dressed stars at the ceremony. The write-up included a close-up shot of Underwood beaming as she posed for photographers.