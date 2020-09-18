Bruna Rangel Lima Rocks Floral Lingerie In New Instagram Upload

Model Bruna Rangel Lima tantalized her 4.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post on the social media platform, which she shared on Thursday, September 17. In the sultry snap, Bruna wore a bra-and-panty set that showcased all of her assets.

Bruna posed with a full-length mirror behind her. Sunlight streamed in through a window. She looked directly at the camera with wide eyes. Her mouth was slightly ajar, her pearly white teeth shining. The corners of her mouth turned slightly upwards, the hint of a small smile playing on her face. She appeared to be kneeling on the floor. She bent both arms at the elbow, one hand tucked behind her neck, the other resting on her shoulder. Fans could make out the script tattoo on the side of her wrist.

Bruna sported a cream-colored bra emblazoned with various designs, including a yellow rose, stars, and a skull. The garment featured a deep V neckline with black trim. The top was so low that Bruna’s buxom bust and ample cleavage nearly spilled out of it. Her tanned, taut, and toned midriff was on full display, as was her silver belly button piercing.

The panties, which boasted the same design as the bra, dipped low on her waist but rode up high on her hips, flaunting her hourglass figure and fit physique.

Bruna showed off her recently dyed hair in the image, her straight strands parted in the middle. They curved behind her neck and fell down her shoulder, ending below her chest.

As for her jewelry, Bruna chose to accessorize with multiple earrings, a nose ring, two bracelets on her wrist, and a ring on her finger.

In the caption of the post, the model called out her new hair color, calling herself a “brunette baby.” Bruna’s millions of followers flocked to the comments section, eager to shower her with compliments, praise, and rows of emoji.

“Soo damn gorgeous,” commented one follower, punctuating their message with an “OK” hand symbol.

“OMG!” simply declared a second social media user, following up their post with two flame emoji.

“Just perfect,” shared another fan, including a flame emoji and a smiley face with heart eyes for emphasis.

“Brunettes are dreamy,” wrote a fourth person, adding three red hearts.

At the time of this writing, Bruna’s most recent upload racked up close to 16,000 likes and received more than 200 comments in just 30 minutes.

