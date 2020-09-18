Candice Flaunts Killer Curves On The Beach While Wearing Plunging Blue Bikini And Performing Planks

Rapper, YouTube sensation, and Instagram celebrity Candice wowed her 1 million followers with her latest swimwear post. The update, which was posted on Thursday, September 17, saw her and her boyfriend, Omar, doing planks at the beach as they highlighted their range of unisex sunglasses.

Candice wore a pale blue bikini that plunged down low in the front and showed off plenty of the celebrity’s ample cleavage. Straps at the side made sure that the matching briefs always sat high over her curvaceous hips. Around her neck was a delicate chain with a gold pendant.

Omar wore a matching blue shirt in the still for the clip. However, once the play icon was pressed, it was revealed that he had on only a pair of shorts, his bare chest now exposed. Both wore matching sunglasses from their personal label, The Comar Store, to complete their look.

As the video played, the couple were seen performing planks on the beach. Candice’s long braids were flipped to the side and hung down over one shoulder as the duo lifted each arm, one at a time, in order to make the exercise even more challenging. As they did so, sand was flicked out in all directions and it appeared that both of them were coated in it as well, indicating that they may have been laying down at one point.

As soon as Candice posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within four hours, the clip had already gathered more than 6,300 likes and plenty of comments from her legions of fans.

“This was before we cut each other’s hair off,” Candice noted in reference to a prank played and uploaded to her YouTube channel days earlier.

“Y’all so bomb,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Let’s goooo,” a fan declared.

“U push me to do so much better with my health and fitness #goals,” another user stated.

“Sexy couple right there,” a fourth person wrote, also using a couple of emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyes ones. However, considering the content that was posted, the muscly arm emoji also got a serious workout as well.

Candice has been sharing a variety of updates with a beachy theme of late. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared a captivating snap last week. The swimwear that was chosen for that one had a unique luminous sheen to it, which helped to further highlight her voluptuous figure.