Leanna Bartlett Shows Off Ample Assets And Tiny Waist While Wearing Her ‘Cozy’ PJs

Instagram model Leanna Bartlett delighted her 3.3 million followers with her latest post. The update, which was posted on Thursday, September 17, saw the celebrity rocking her favorite ‘cozy’ PJs from the fashion label Beach Bunny Swimwear.

Leanna posed in front of a large window. Plenty of greenery could be seen as well as another building across a road. However, for most fans, their eyes were focused solely on the model as she flaunted her enviable curves while wearing the sleepwear.

Sharing two shots, Leanna wore a long-sleeved white top that was cropped short. As a result of this, her toned stomach and tiny waist were highlighted. The pale color also contrasted nicely with her tanned skin. Black piping ran around the neckline and a thin band in the same color featured at the front. White buttons were situated on top of this and the celebrity teamed it with a matching pair of shorts.

In the first photo, Leanna stood behind a white padded chair, her perfectly manicured hand resting on the backrest. Her blond locks were styled in gentle waves. Parted to the side, her tresses tumbled down over one shoulder as she raised one arm and fiddled with a strand of hair as she pouted for her intended audience.

The second snap saw Leanna looking demurely downwards as she lifted her hands up behind her head. With the length of the crop top, her ample assets were only barely contained as a result of this position.

As soon as Leanna posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within two hours, the set had already garnered more than 9,500 likes and plenty of attention by way of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“Most gorgeous woman in the world,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“This set is so cuteeeee,” a fan declared.

“Love the outfit,” another user stated.

“Beautiful as always,” a fourth person wrote, also using a couple of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers decided to simply use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart, and heart-eyed ones. In addition, Beach Bunny Swimwear also opted to use two fire emojis to show their appreciation for Leanna’s choice in sleepwear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it was Leanna’s birthday last week. So, on September 10, she decided to show off her birthday style while wearing a stunning silver outfit in the picture uploaded to her official social media account.