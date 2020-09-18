Natalie Roush Flaunts Insane Curves In Hot Pink Bikini On The Beach

Natalie Roush showed off her insane curves in a sultry Instagram post on Thursday afternoon. The model shared a photo of herself rocking a skimpy hot pink bikini that did nothing but favors for her assets as she posed on a beach.

The image showed Natalie posing in the sand against a wooden log fence. Natural light poured over the babe and bounced off her tan, radiant skin. She looked beautiful and happy to be spending the day at the beach.

Natalie’s look included a demi-cut tie-front top with a small white X in one corner. The neckline plunged into her chest and exposed her ample cleavage. The bra seemed to barely fit, as the fabric rode up to expose her underboob.

Natalie’s flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and a matching U-shaped thong with pink rope sides. The front remained low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and showed off her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs were also on show.

Natalie accessorized her outfit with layered silver necklaces, a silver ring, and a large black and pink watch. Her brunette locks were styled down in natural waves and pushed to one side.

Natalie posed on her knees with her legs slightly spread. She rested one hand on her thigh and adjusted her bikini strap with the other. The influencer arched her back in a way that emphasized her curves. She slouched her shoulders and tilted her head as she looked off into the distance with a huge smile.

In the caption, Natalie told fans to share their favorite part of life.

The post received more than 23,000 likes and nearly 300 comments in a few hours, proving to be a major success with her followers.

“Right now, seeing you,” one person wrote in response to her caption.

“You are soooo perfect,” another user added with a few heart-eye emoji.

“Music and you’re gorgeous as always,” a third fan wan declared.

“Youuuu are my favorite thing,” a fourth person penned.

Many people simply expressed admiration for her flawless physique with flame emoji and hearts.

Natalie always knows how to send her fanbase into a frenzy. In another share, she rocked a lacy white lingerie set that did nothing but favors for her killer abs as she posed in her kitchen. That post was a huge hit, having received more than 49,000 likes.