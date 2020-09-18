MMA Fighter Paige VanZant Shows Off Her Cleavage & Abs For Latest Spicy Selfie

Paige VanZant put her athletic figure on display in revealing sportswear for her latest spicy Instagram upload. For the post, she snapped a mirror selfie where she wore a tight-fitting sports bra and leggings combo that accentuated her curves.

The flyweight recently left the UFC for the Bare Knuckle FC, and showed in this photo that she has managed to stay in shape during her time away from the cage. She posed in her bedroom and looked effortlessly gorgeous while standing in front of her unmade bed. There was a copper-colored blanket strewn on the bed, and a dream catcher was visible on the wall.

The 26-year-old was in front of a large mirror and took a full-body shot as she stood on a rug at the foot of the bed. Her legs were parted, and she balanced on the toes of her right foot which was on top of crumpled laundry. VanZant placed her right hand on her hip while holding the phone in her left hand. There was a smirk across her beautiful face as she stared at the screen while taking the picture.

VanZant had her blond hair slightly messy, and she swept it to the left side of her head. The former Dancing With The Stars competitor sported a dark green ensemble from clothing company LSKD. She wore a tight sports bra that wrapped around her chest, and it had the brand’s logo across the front. VanZant also rocked a matching pair of high-waist compression leggings that outlined her sculpted legs. Her tanned skin popped against the outfit, and fans were treated to a glimpse of her ample assets and chiseled midsection.

For the caption, she included a lizard emoji before uploading the eye-catching pic on Thursday. Many of the one-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model’s 2.7 million Instagram followers flocked to the selfie, and nearly 75,000 showed their approval by tapping the like button in just over nine hours after it went live. VanZant received almost 400 comments in that time, as her replies were peppered with fire emoji. Fans showered the fighter with compliments, and many shared how envious they were of her husband, Austin Vanderford.

“Mmmm green is your color,” an admirer wrote while adding three fire emoji.

“You look great, [when’s] the first fight with Bare Knuckle?” a fight enthusiast asked.

“God your husband is a lucky lucky man,” one follower commented.

“I wish I woke up to that every morning,” another added.

