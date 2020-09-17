Yovanna Ventura Flaunts Her Stunning Figure While Wearing Lacy White Corset Set

Instagram sensation Yovanna Ventura delighted her 5.3 million followers with her latest underwear post. The update, which was posted on Thursday, September 17, saw the celebrity showing off her gorgeous ensemble by the Savage X Fenty fashion label created by Rhianna.

The model appeared to be relaxing at home in her underwear. Sharing a series of poses, the celebrity sat on a comfy gray sofa, a small window behind revealing an array of greenery outside. However, it was Yovanna’s attire that was the highlight of the set.

With her dark locks straightened and parted in the center, her hair cascaded down over her shoulders in the first snap as she gave a sweet smile for her intended audience. However, the white lacy corset bra was definitely front and center. With thin straps and boning, the item plunged down low in the front, showing off Yovanna’s cleavage.

She teamed this with a matching pair of panties. Featuring three straps over each hip, her curvaceous hips and tanned thighs were highlighted as a result.

Sitting front-on to the camera in the first pic, Yovanna changed position in the second one. This gave her audience a further chance to check out her smooth thighs as she knelt on the sofa, her hands resting on her legs as she smiled at the camera.

The final snap saw Yovanna casually relaxing. Her legs were tucked up underneath her body and she rested one elbow on the backrest as she looked over her shoulder. Her pert derriere was the highlight of this snap as a result of this position.

As soon as Yovanna posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within seven hours, the set had already racked up an impressive 124,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her avid supporters.

“Never seen someone more perfect,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Oh my God. I’m so in love,” a fan declared.

“This girl is the epitome of perfection,” another user stated.

“Relentlessly Beautiful @yoventura,” a fourth person wrote, adding a row of emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words as a way in which to convey how they felt about the images. by far, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and heart-eyed emoji.

Yovanna uploads a variety of content with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a risque video that delighted her admirers. Wearing a micro mini dress, the celebrity shook her booty in the video clip and showing off plenty of sideboob in the process.