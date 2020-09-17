Qimmah Russo Shows Off Her Fit Figure In A Pink Crop Top & Navy Leggings

Fitness model Qimmah Russo took to her Instagram account on Thursday, September 17, to share a series of three photos with her 1.6 million followers. In the slideshow, she posed in her typical athleisurewear, this time rocking a crop top and skintight leggings that flaunted her fit physique.

Qimmah wore a dark pink top with thick straps that circled around her shoulders. It featured a low, U-shaped neckline that showcased her ample cleavage. The garment stretched across her chest, also showing off her buxom bust. Her toned and taut midriff was on full display, as were her enviable abs. Her belly button ring sparkled.

She paired the shirt with navy yoga pants that rode up high on her waist and accentuated all of her curves. Qimmah completed the look with gray, blue, and white sneakers.

She wore her tresses deeply parted, brunette roots giving way to platinum blond locks. Her hair tumbled over one shoulder.

Qimmah appeared to be in a sporting goods store, as she posed against a wall of baseball bats and a shelf containing multi-colored mini basketballs and volleyballs. A white face mask dangled from her wrist.

In the first image, she flashed the lens a large grin, her pearly white teeth shining. She focused her body squarely at the camera, showcasing her full ensemble.

Qimmah modeled from the side in the second shot, which flaunted her curvaceous derriere. She looked off into the distance and held a blue and yellow basketball in her hand.

She once again faced the front in the third picture, this time with a more serious expression on her face.

In the caption of the post, Qimmah admitted to fans that she had never been jet skiing. Her followers rushed to the comments section of the upload, eager to shower the model with compliments and praise.

“Your [sic] an inspiration to men and women alike in fitness well done,” wrote one follower.

“Beautiful smile,” shared a second social media user, punctuating their comment with multiple smiley faces, a heart, and a red rose.

“That hair color,” said a third fan, following up their message with a red heart, and a heart-eye and flame emoji.

“So much radiating light,” gushed a fourth person, including a sparkle emoticon for emphasis.

At the time of this writing, the photo set racked up more than 12,500 likes and over 100 comments.

