Miranda Lambert Wows Fans With ‘Gussied Up’ Look For Her Big Night On Stage

Miranda Lambert got all gussied up for her big night, and fans are loving the singer’s retro look.

The singer took to Instagram to show off the outfit she sported for her much-acclaimed performance at the Academy of Country Music Awards this week. Lambert performed her song “Bluebird” at the famed Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, which Fox News noted is one of the three locations for the award show this year. The 36-year-old singer appeared to match her outfit to the subject of her song, wearing a royal blue top that was adorned with fringe.

The outfit had already captured some major interest from fans, with The Inquisitr noting that it was a highlight of a night that saw Lambert winning an award for Music Event of the Year for her collaborative performance of the song “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.”

The singer gave an inside glimpse of the outfit through a series of pictures posted to her Instagram page, including one showing her beaming as she stood beside husband Brendan Mcloughlin. In the caption, Lambert wrote that it felt good to get “gussied up” for a change — something that her Instagram followers know well, as she’s been spending much of the last few months out of the limelight and staying put in her home.

The post was a huge hit with Lambert’s followers, racking up more than 155,000 likes and thousands of comments from followers who were wowed with her throwback look. The outfit was reminiscent of those worn by classic country stars, right down to the fringe on her shirt.

Many noted how well the look seemed to fit her.

“You are the Queen of fringe, boots and shorts!” a fan commented.

Some took the chance to praise both her look and the song she performed, which won widespread acclaim.

“So gorgeous! Loved your hair and makeup! Your blue fringe was perfect, Your voice was amazing! Congrats!!” added another. “Best performance of the night as usual!”

Others praised Lambert for pulling off a look that can be very hit or miss.

“You always look amazing in fringe. Others not so much,” wrote one fan.

There was a lot that went into completing the “gussied up” look. Lambert tagged the team that helped complete her makeup, wardrobe, and hairstyling — with a total of five people tagged in all.

Lambert wasn’t the only one earning some praise for the series of snaps. Many of her fans also complimented Mcloughlin, noting just how handsome the couple looked together.