Britney Spears Rocks Tiny Black Shorts & Red Tube Top In Handstand Walk: ‘Seeing The World Upside Down’

Britney Spears shared a video of herself walking while upside down on Instagram, and she expressed that it’s a wonderful way to see the world. Although she seemed happy, eagle-eyed followers dissected her choice of clothing and worried that she might be attempting to send the world a message with her social media posts.

In the clip, Britney wore tiny black gym shorts and a long crimson tube top. The outfit showcased her strong arms and shapely legs, and the shirt revealed a significant glimpse of her cleavage. She paired the outfit with crimson and white tennis shoes and short white socks. The singer wore her blond hair in a ponytail, and her bangs weren’t pulled back in the style.

The footage started with Britney bending over and kicking herself up to standing on her hands. As she walked slowly across the short green grass on her hands, her hair hung down toward the earth and bounced as she progressed across the ground. The brilliant sun sat low on the horizon in the background, and there were several green trees and bushes. The singer worked to keep her legs above her head as she progressed across the expanse, and after several seconds, Brittney scissored her legs down, and she jumped up and raised her hands above her head in victory.

Instagram users gave Britney lots of love on her post with over 311,000 viewing the video, and more than 66,000 hitting the like button. Nearly 3,300 of them also took the time to leave a comment, and some examined the whole thing, wondering if the singer was trying to give them a coded message.

“She is saying her world is upside down. It’s a sign!!!” noted one concerned fan.

“Guys in the comments have been written so often she should wear red when she is in danger. And she is always posting roses etc. You see now she even has red clothes on!” a second follower pointed out.

“Wait, wait. Has she done a live video yet? Did I miss it? Is she back? How do we even know this is actually BRITTNEY????,” wondered a third worried devotee.

“She’s got the red top on!!! Not good… this is a sign PEOPLE….” a fourth Instagram user insisted.

Britney regularly various pictures and thoughts about life on her account, and her fans keep a close eye on her. The Inquisitr previously reported that she wore a white cropped top in a post where she discussed learning to love herself more.