Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Famous Booty In Skintight Dress

Katya Elise Henry blessed her 7.6 million Instagram followers on Thursday, September 17, by sharing a sexy image of herself on the social media platform clad in a curve-hugging frock that showed off some serious sideboob, as well as her nearly-bare derriere.

The fitness model posed outside on a sidewalk, a green tree behind her and hanging over her head. She tilted her body to the side, making sure to give the camera an optimal view of her booty. She made direct eye contact with the lens. The corners of her mouth turned slightly upwards, the hint of a small smile playing on her face. Katya bent one arm at the elbow, raking her hand through her hair. She held her own Blessed protein shake in her other hand.

Katya’s camel-colored, knit dress featured a halter top that curved around the nape of her neck. As the garment slid down her body, it nearly exposed her bust, the side of which was on full display. Fans could also make out the black Gemini tattoo. The back of the ensemble dipped low, showing off her sun-kissed skin. The frock curved around her prominent backside, which was the focal point of the image. As the bottom of the outfit boasted several tiny cut-outs, hints of her bare skin were shown.

Katya wore her dark locks deeply parted. They cascaded down her back in voluminous waves. As for her jewelry, she opted to accessorize with gold hoop earrings.

Katya’s millions of followers immediately flocked to the comments section of the Instagram post, eager to shower the model with compliments and praise for her latest sultry look.

“So pretty,” gushed one social media user, punctuating their message with a heart-eye emoji.

“Yessss my insp[iration],” shared another person, following up their comment with a puppy dog face and a smiley face with heart eyes.

Another follower tagged their friend and wrote, “How hot is this dress.”

“You are soooo fn beautiful!!!” exclaimed a fourth fan.

At the time of this writing, the upload racked up more than 126,000 likes and garnered over 800 comments.

As Katya is wont to do, she recently shared another seductive update to her Instagram account, this one a short video clip depicting her wearing a skimpy yellow bikini. In that piece of footage, the model took a selfie video posing in a full-length mirror, which showcased the entire swimsuit. She tugged on the bathing suit bottoms, which gave the clip a racy vibe.