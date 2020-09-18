Model Carmella Rose Flaunts Dripping Wet Physique Wearing Cut-Out Bikini

Carmella Rose took to her Instagram page on Thursday afternoon with a series of images that thrilled her 2.3 million followers. The petite brunette looked stunning wearing a stylish bikini that showed off lots of bare, wet skin and left fans wanting more. The post received just shy of 94,000 likes and hundreds of comments at the time of this writing.

Carmella stood outdoors surrounded by a raining mist that drenched her completely. She posed from every angle as rivulets of water poured down her body and were frozen in perfect clarity by the camera.

Pale, ethereal light kissed the droplets of water in the air, turning the grass and line of trees behind her into a hazy green blur. The diffused environmental light created a gorgeous play of illumination and shadow across her skin, accentuating the curving lines of her figure.

Carmella’s bathing suit was made from a vertically-ribbed fabric in a mint green color. The strapless top tied in a big bow just below her shoulder blades. It featured a cut-out embellishment that showed a little extra skin beneath her pert breasts.

The bikini bottom had similar decorative aspects that provided extra aesthetic appeal to the otherwise simple design.

The body of the piece rested low over her hips and featured a thong back that exposed nearly all of her enticing derriere. A separate pair of straps encircled her hips a few inches above the original waistband, and attached to the rest of the suit at the center of both the front and back.

Carmella’s wet hair was parted off-center and slicked back from her face. In most of the photos, she pulled it over one shoulder and let it graze the top of her bust.

In one of the six snaps, she faced the photographer with her backside and raised both hands into the air, pulling the length of her tresses though her fingers and letting them fall against her upper back. The camera angled up and caught the sunshine streaming through the tops of leafy branches.

Carmella accessorized with a pair of tiny seashell earrings, a woven choker adorned with a single pearl, a linked metal bracelet, and multiple bands on her fingers.

As covered by The Inquisitr a few weeks ago, Carmella delighted fans with another sun-kissed look wearing a halter bikini that featured a tropical palm tree print. She paired the ensemble with a sheer cover-up looped around her hips and posed next to a swimming pool surrounded by a lush, flowering garden. She exuded a chill, happy vibe and appeared to be enjoying a bottle of hemp extract tea.