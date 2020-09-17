Khloe Terae Flaunts Tight Buns In Neon Pink Bikini

Khloe Terae stunned legions of her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Thursday, September 17, with her latest update. The Canadian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshots of herself striking sultry poses while wearing a minuscule swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

Terae added 10 photos to the slideshow, all of which captured her rocking a neon pink two-piece bathing suit that made her tan complexion stand out. The bikini top featured a classic triangle design with itty-bitty cups that showed off plenty of Terae’s ample cleavage.

The bikini bottoms stole the show, boasting a barely there thong back that bared Terae’s tight buns. They had thin strings, which she wore high on her sides, showcasing her curvy hips. She accessorized her outfit with a matching plastic visor.

All photos showed Terae posing outdoors. According to the geotag, the shoot took place in Esterel, Quebec, Canada. In the first, she posed with her back to the camera while tugging at the sides of her suit. She looked over her shoulder and smiled at the photographer. In some of the others, she opened her legs wide to the sides while sitting on the steps in front of a building.

In the caption, Terae revealed the post was an ad for FYN & FIA. She shared that the swimwear brand is having an end-of-summer sale with up to 50 percent off on its entire summer collection. She also credited PMac as the photographer.

The slideshow has attracted more than 7,200 likes and over 200 comments. Her followers flocked to the comments section to compliment Terae on her modeling skills, outfit and beauty.

“My lawd.. girl you are gonna be burned into my brain posting sets like these,” one user raved.

“Nice glow. Ur beauty is magical and ur sexiness is breathtaking. Nice,” said another user.

“Oh Khloe, you are so divine [heart-eyes emoji] So incredible beautiful and pretty, woman. Wonderful and perfect body,” a third fan chimed in.

“Lovely and gorgeous bikini and of course gorgeous you too,” added a fourth admirer.

Terae is famous among her fans for showing off her incredible curves in her Instagram feed. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, she did just that last week when she posted a sweltering image in which she rocked a colorful dress with a plunging neckline that showcased her voluptuous chest. She was sitting at a table while holding a full wine glass. She noted that she was at Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada, where she said she left a piece of her heart.