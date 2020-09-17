Halle Berry, 54, Appears To Confirm New Romance In Racy Snap With T-Shirt And No Pants

Halle Berry is apparently answering some rumors about her dating life — and doing so with a racy snap that showed her half-naked with just a t-shirt and no pants.

The 54-year-old actress took to Instagram to share some racy snaps of herself wearing only a shirt with the name of singer Van Hunt on it. There had been some rumors that the pair were dating, and Berry appeared to use the snap to confirm it as she wrote the words “now ya know” in the caption.

As People magazine noted, her caption also appeared to make reference to a past post that had stirred up speculation about her romantic life. As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Berry shared an image back in July that seemed to show her feet snuggled up to the feet of an unknown man. Next to the words “now ya know” in her post’s caption, she included a foot emoji that the People report said seemed to be an answer to the mystery.

The magazine noted that Hunt also made reference to the rumored romance on his own social media page, showing a picture of himself flashing a slight smile as a woman — who strongly resembles Berry — gave him a kiss on the cheek. He also reposted the image that Berry shared on Thursday showing off the shirt with his name on it.

Berry’s photo that appeared to announce the romance captured some viral attention, racking up more than 33,000 likes and hundreds of comments in less than an hour. But the raciest update about the love life development came in her Instagram stories, where Berry shared another picture of herself in the Van Hunt shirt but this time with no pants. One snap showed her stepping outside of a trailer with a drink in hand and her long and lean legs on display. The photo had animated hearts rising up from Berry’s body. Another picture showed her walking back into the trailer with the words “k bye” written at the bottom of the image.

The romance is a new development for the actress, who said during an Instagram live session back in April that she was focused more on being a mom than dating.

“I’ve learned a lot being with my children. They are the best company for me right now, and when I divorced Maceo’s dad I’ve been pretty alone by myself going on three years now,” she said at the time, via People. “Decidedly so, for sure.”