Gabby Epstein Flashes Underboob, Killer Legs In Tiny Top, Cut-Off Shorts

Aussie model and influencer Gabrielle “Gabby” Epstein is seemingly revealing as much or more of her taut, tempting body than ever before on her popular Instagram feed. With her post on Thursday, September 17, the 26-year-old continued the trend with another steamy photo upload that included a sizable showing of skin.

In the accompanying caption, Epstein lamented the fact that COVID-19 had robber her of the chance to hear Cardi B’s “WAP” in the club. Despite the fact that her latest snap found her posing in what appeared to be a California ghost town — which was further evidenced by the post’s geotag — she still looked club-ready in a sexy pair of cut-off jean shorts and a tiny top that allowed for a serious display of underboob.

The sultry shot proved to be an inspiring one for her fans, who quickly filled the comment thread with words of appreciation for the revealing capture.

“Omg omg,” exclaimed one admirer. “Love this sooo much.”

“Aghhh I live for this photo,” raved another impassioned fan.

“Legs for days and days!” appraised a third follower. “Spectacular as always!”

“Love that top,” wrote another commenter.

Epstein was captured in a wide shot for her latest photo update, allowing for the entirety of her slender, yet sinuous frame to be shown. In the background, an abandoned cafe created a dusty, sand-colored canvas for her contrastingly bronzed body to be displayed upon.

The model was actually wearing a simple, dark gray t-shirt on top of the aforementioned scanty top, but was holding it open by clinching its bottom edge between her teeth. As a result, the fire red top below it that offered a clear window to her cleavage was clearly visible. The same could be said for her narrow waist and toned tummy.

With her wavy, blond locks framing her face, Epstein appeared to be closing her eyes as she bit down on her tee.

Meanwhile, her frayed Daisy Dukes rested just above her diminutive hips, but only extended to the tops of her thighs. In doing so, they allowed the brunt of her slender, lissome legs to be almost completely exposed. Epstein completed the look with a pair of sturdy, black boots.

Epstein’s latest offering generated a significant response on Instagram in terms of activity on the post. In just over an hour after appearing on her feed, the update had accrued more than 21,000 likes.

As relayed previously by The Inquisitr, Epstein also flaunted her nearly-bare chest in another post which found her wearing a blue, cut-out two-piece for “Beach Day.”