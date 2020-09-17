Kim Kardashian Shares Bikini-Clad Throwback Photo With Kourtney & Khloe: ‘Trifecta 2006’

Kim Kardashian threw it back to 2006 with her most recent Instagram upload, delighting her nearly 189 million followers with the vintage snapshot. In the photo, which she shared on Thursday, September 17, Kim was flanked by sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. All three posed for the camera clad in string bikinis.

Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe modeled their swimsuits on what appeared to be a white boat. Blue waters sparkled in the background. They all wore sepia-colored sunglasses that obscured their eyes, each sister modeling a different shape of shades.

Kourtney leaned back against the wall and stretched out her body. Her lips were formed into a straight line. She sported a top emblazoned with purple, pink, and white hues. She seemed to bend her legs at the knee. Her tanned, toned, and taut midriff was on full display. Her dark locks were deeply parted and slid down her back and over one shoulder in carefree strands.

Kim crossed her arms over her stomach. The corners of her mouth were turned upwards, the hint of a smile playing on her face. She rocked a Burberry two-piece with straps that tied around the nape of her neck. Her buxom bust and ample cleavage burst out of the cups. Her tresses blew in the breeze, her bangs sweeping over her forehead.

Khloe wore a kelly green bikini top that showcased her décolletage. She tilted her head towards Kim, also sporting a close-mouthed stare. Her hair was parted in the middle and tumbled down her shoulders in messy waves.

In the caption of the shot, Kim called the trio the “trifecta,” and encouraged fans to tune into the premiere of Season 19 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians tonight.

Kim’s millions of followers flocked to the comments section of the post, eager to shower the reality star and her sisters with compliments and praise.

Some were in awe of the sisters’ beauty.

“Stunning!!” declared one fan, following up their message with two flame emoji.

Others couldn’t help but notice how Kourtney hasn’t seemed to age.

“Kourtney looks the same!!!” exclaimed a second follower, punctuating their comment with clapping hands.

“Kourtney still looks exactly the same,” echoed a third social media user, including multiple “mind-blown” emoji for emphasis.

Others still recognized the iconic photo for what it was.

“This was a moment in time,” shared a fourth person.

At the time of this writing, Kim’s picture racked up more than 1.4 million likes and garnered over 5,000 comments.