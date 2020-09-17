Michelle Lewin Shares An Update On Husband Jimmy’s Medical Crisis, Says He Is ‘Surprising The Doctors’

On Thursday, Venezuelan fitness expert Michelle Lewin shared a video update via her Instagram page that provided an update on her husband. About a week ago, she revealed that Jimmy Lewin had been hospitalized and she asked for prayers. Now, it seems that he has made significant steps in his fight for his life.

The upload from Michelle included a video that was about five minutes long, and she spoke in Spanish throughout it. She also detailed her updates via the caption first in Spanish, and then in English.

When the popular Instagram fitness model first shared the news about Jimmy’s medical emergency, she said he was in the ICU with acute liver failure. Now, she shared some additional information about just how serious this situation became.

The caption did cover many of the most essential details, but the video expanded how scary this had been for the family. Michelle’s voice got shaky and she wiped away tears at times as she spoke about all that has happened since Jimmy’s initial days of hospitalization.

According to Google Translate, Michelle said that Jimmy was stable right now and apparently he had been moved out of the ICU. However, the first three days that he was in the ICU were quite different. In fact, it seemed that his condition was so critical that there did not seem to be much hope that he would survive.

The doctors diagnosed Jimmy as having not only liver issues but also heart failure with ascending aortic aneurysm and aortic dissection, as well as acute kidney failure. A lot of testing had been done, and it is not entirely clear what caused all of this so suddenly.

However, Michelle noted, Jimmy apparently had been diagnosed as positive for COVID-19 about six weeks prior to this. Despite feeling poorly, he pushed himself with work and was under a lot of stress. Eventually, he became so sick he was forced to take a break.

Jimmy’s liver and kidneys have regenerated at an impressive rate, Michelle detailed, but there are numerous obstacles to overcome. It seems he will need open-heart surgery to fix the aortic dissection and aneurysm, but they are currently waiting for some of his numbers to stabilize.

Apparently, early on, Jimmy removed all of the tubes that were involved by himself and planned to leave the hospital and head home. Luckily, the medical team was able to get things under control and since then he has made enormous strides toward recovering.

Michelle had not been able to be with her husband as she would like due to coronavirus restrictions. She explained that since she could not be with her husband, she had been trying to stay occupied and focused on staying strong so she would not collapse.

She added that she would not wish this on anyone. Michelle said that Jimmy is a super strong person and that his strength motivated her to keep going. She thanked everybody for their prayers, and it sounded as if she would be sharing more information as Jimmy’s recovery progressed.