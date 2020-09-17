Joe Biden Campaign Surrogate Reportedly Arrested And Charged For Producing Child Pornography

A surrogate for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign has been arrested and charged for producing child pornography, Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Jerry Harris, who appeared in the 2020 Netflix docuseries Cheer, reportedly admitted to asking two 14-year-old boys for pornographic images. According to the complaint, Harris also solicited oral sex from one of the teens during a cheerleading event.

Harris is also facing charges for asking for and receiving child pornography from 10 to 15 other underaged individuals. In addition, he allegedly admitted to having sex with a 15-year-old at a 2019 Cheer event.

Federal agents allegedly first searched Harris’ home on Monday after an FBI investigation into his alleged solicitation of explicit pictures and sex from the two underage twin brothers. The inquiry into Harris is reportedly based on accusations that were provided to law enforcement by Varsity Brands, a private company linked to the cheerleading industry that the actor previously worked for.

Per TIME, the Biden campaign hired Harris as a part of the its push to increase voter turnout with the support of Hollywood figures.

“The idea of working with Harris earned the support of Biden’s college-age granddaughter Finnegan, who has the candidate’s ear on digital matters,” the report read.

Harris previously spoke to Biden during an Instagram session and tweeted about the interaction on June 12, The Daily Mail reported.

“I had the opportunity to speak with Vice President @JoeBiden a few days ago about some really important issues facing our country right now, in particular young adults and the Black community,” he wrote.

“Check out part of our conversation about voter apathy and why it is so important that we all register to vote. Together we have the power to make a real change!”

As noted by The Daily Mail, there is no evidence that Biden was aware of the accusations against Harris at the time of their session.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

According to TIME, Biden’s plan to use Harris and other high-profile celebrities is an attempt to gain ground on Donald Trump. The candidate’s digital team reportedly knows Trump has a massive online following that is impossible to compete with on Biden’s name recognition alone.

The new development comes as Netflix is under fire for a film on its streaming service, Cuties, that features underage girls in sexually suggestive roles. As The Inquisitr reported, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused former president Barack Obama — who has a deal with the company — of profiting off of the sexual exploitation of children.