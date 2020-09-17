Casi Davis Bares Bombshell Curves In Racy Cut-Out Bikini

Casi Davis gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers something to look at on Thursday, September 17, in her latest share. The American fitness bombshell uploaded a couple of pictures of herself clad in a skimpy swimsuit that bared her enviable curves, showcasing her gym-honed physique.

The two pictures in the slideshow featured Davis indoors as she posed in the corner of a tile wall. In both, she placed one hand against the wall and the other on her thigh. For the first, she had one leg in front of the other while kicking her hips to the side, enhancing the curves of her lower body.

The second shot was similar to the first, but Davis opened her leg to the side this time, accentuating her shapely quads. She glanced at the camera with intent eyes and lips parted in both.

Davis sizzled in a black two-piece with cut-outs across the front. The suit had a one-shouldered design with a medium strap over the left side. One of the cut-outs was just below her chest, which exposed plenty of underboob.

She teamed it with a pair of matching high-rise bottoms that sat above her navel, but a cut-out created a separate elastic band along the top and a U shape at the bottom.

Davis captioned the post with a teasing message and revealed that it was a partnership with Oh Polly, a brand she often wears in her posts.

Her fans wasted no time in sharing their reaction to the pictures. Within the first hour, the post garnered more than 12,200 likes and over 125 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise Davis’s beauty and sex appeal and to engage with her caption.

“I once saw you walking in brickell and your were as pretty in person as in your pictures.. You weren’t as tall as I imagined haha camera angels distorts height,” one user shared.

“The most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” replied another fan.

“It’s Thirsty Thursday [black heart] [yellow heart] J’adore,” a third admirer chimed in.

“I’m that wall!!!! Proceed pushing back,” raved a fourth user.

Davis often stuns her fans with racy photos that show off her body. Earlier this week, she shared two images that captured her striking sexy poses on the floor, as The Inquisitr has written. She sat on a sisal mat in front of a gray couch while wearing an oversized white shirt boasting a plunging neckline. She wore just a pair of matching bikini bottoms. They were visible in the second shot, which showed her on her back.