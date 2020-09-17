Abby Dowse Flashes Major Underboob In A Cropped Hoodie & Matching Sweatpants

Another day, another smoking hot post from Abby Dowse. The model often flaunts her ample assets in racy ensembles on her Instagram page, a trend she continued with her most recent share on Thursday.

Abby posed in a small hallway in the steamy new addition to her feed. She stood with her legs spread slightly apart, popping one up on her toes as she rested a hand on the wall beside her. The camera was positioned directly in front of her, though she opted to avert her smoldering gaze to something off into the distance rather than its lens while parting her lips in a sensual manner.

As for her look in the upload, Abby opted for a cozy set of sweats from AlmaZen Active. The look was slightly more modest for the Aussie hottie, but in typical fashion, she still steamed it up by showing some serious skin.

Abby likely sent pulses racing as she showcased her impressive physique in the coordinated two-piece ensemble. The outfit included an ivory hoodie with oversized sleeves that bunched up around her wrists. It was cropped right in the middle of her chest, revealing that she was going braless underneath the number to give off even more of a seductive vibe. The scandalous style resulted in a seriously NSFW display of underboob as Abby worked the camera, as well as a peek at her taut stomach and abs. Her followers, however, hardly seemed bothered by the racy showing of skin.

Abby teamed her skimpy sweatshirt with a pair of matching sweatpants. The bottoms were slightly baggy on the model but were still able to define her curvaceous lower half and lean legs. A thin drawstring cinched them high up on her hips, further accentuating her trim waist and slender frame.

The social media star completed her look with a pair of white platform sneakers and oversized hoop earrings for a bit of bling. She styled her platinum locks down in long loose waves that messily spilled over her shoulder and down past her chest, drawing even more attention to her partially exposed bosom.

It wasn’t long before fans began showing Abby some love for her latest Instagram appearance. The stunner’s jaw-dropping display earned nearly 7,000 likes and dozens of comments with one hour of going live.

“This looks so comfy and gorgeous on you,” one person wrote.

“Color really shows off your beautiful tan,” remarked another admirer.

“So perfect,” a third follower praised.

“Abby you look so hot,” added a fourth fan.

The model certainly seems to stun her followers no matter what she is wearing. Another recent addition to her feed saw her glammed up in an asymmetrical black dress with a daring thigh-high slit. That looked proved popular as well, earning over 17,000 likes and 391 comments to date.