Sara Sampaio Shows Off Her Yoga Skills In Skintight Leggings

Sara Sampaio oozed confidence in her most recent Instagram post, which she shared with her 7.5 million followers on Thursday, September 17. The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the photo-sharing app to share a couple of photos of herself doing yoga in a skintight workout set that highlighted her enviable bod.

The photos captured the Portuguese supermodel sporting a lavender two-piece set that flattered her sun-kissed complexion and brunette hair. It included a pair of skintight leggings that rose above her belly button, drawing attention to Sampaio’s slender waist and toned upper abs. The pants had a drawstring along the waistband, which she tied into a bow. The stretchy fabric clung to her frame, highlighting her long, slender legs.

Sampaio paired the leggings with a matching sports bra. It had thick straps that stretched over her shoulders and a U-shaped neckline that sat high, offering a good amount of coverage.

The first picture captured Sampaio sitting on a wooden deck next to a swimming pool. She faced the camera while laughing with her eyes closed. She took one hand to her nose, covering her mouth.

In the second, she could be seen performing a yoga pose called bridge. With feet and hands firmly against the ground, Sampaio stretched her arms and legs to lift her torso, arching her back deeply. As per the geotag, the photos were taken in Los Angeles, California.

In the caption, Sampaio urged her fans to swipe to see her in “circus mode.” She also revealed that the post was a partnership with Alo Yoga.

The pictures has garnered more than 80,100 likes and upwards of 250 comments within four hours of going live. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise her sense of humor and overall beauty.

“Hahah circus mode Sara is super impressive!!!! my little purple Teletubbie,” one user wrote.

“Just one wrong move and into the pool,” joked another, including a ROFL emoji after the comment.

“That’s awesome Sara! [praying hands] Congrats on the new partnership!” a third user chimed in.

“Your smile makes my day,” added a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time Sampaio flaunted her killer figure in front of the camera. As The Inquisitr has noted, she previously shared a slideshow in which she rocked a burnt orange two-piece bathing suit. It included a straight-cut top with thin, adjustable straps and a matching pair of low-cut bottoms. She was captured sitting on a rock against the pristine waters of a swimming hole. According to the geotag, she was at Tahiti Waterfalls, Gerês, in her home country.