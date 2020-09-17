Friday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Molly Is Shocked By Brando’s Suggestion

Molly is hoping that her secret won't ever be revealed.

A few months ago on General Hospital, Molly had her one night fling with Brando Corbin. Since then, she has been doing her best to stay far away from him, but it hasn’t been easy lately. Her boyfriend TJ thinks Brando is pretty cool and that makes his domestic partner very nervous. Spoilers from SheKnows Soaps tease that Molly will be caught off guard and it’s likely that Brando will be the one to get her all flustered.

It appears that Molly will be paying a visit with Brando at his garage, as the previews for Friday’s General Hospital reveals. It seems likely that the Davis girl will warn him, or at least let him know how uncomfortable she is with him making friends with her boyfriend. TJ told Molly the other day how awesome he thinks Brando is. They both have similar interests and he likes hanging out with him. Of course, Molly is trying to keep TJ from finding out about her and Brando, so she wasn’t too keen on the two men becoming best buddies.

On Friday’s show, she will have a chat with Brando about his new friendship with TJ. In the preview clip, he makes a suggestion to her that maybe she should just tell TJ the truth. Molly’s face looked shocked at the thought of it. It’s doubtful that she would even think about doing such a thing. It’s more likely that she will suggest to him to not hang around her boyfriend at all.

Valerie Durant / ABC

It sounds like Sam may catch wind of their conversation since the General Hospital spoilers for next week says that Brando will have to explain himself to her at some point. They have been getting along better since Sam and Jason brought him to the hospital after he was beaten by Cyrus’ men. They had come to an understanding, but Sam still wants him to stay away from her little sister.

Molly will also be spending some time with her mother, Alexis Davis, the week of September 21. Things have gone haywire for Alexis lately that has her loved ones worried about her. She is about to get a health diagnosis that she certainly won’t be expecting. She may or may not let her daughter know about it. But will Molly share her feelings about Brando and TJ with her mom?

Later in the week, spoilers tease that major guilt will be overwhelming Molly. If it gets too bad, TJ may suspect that something is up with her and confront her about it. The guilt that she feels could be the thing that prompts her to confess the truth to him. This General Hospital love triangle could start heating things up soon.