Suzy Cortez’s Ample Assets Thrill In Sultry, Stairway Shoot

Brazilian model and social media maven Suzy Cortez continues to remind fans why she’s a two-time winner of her country’s Miss BumBum pageant by posting increasingly sexy Instagram shares. With multiple video updates on Thursday, September 17, the muscle-bound 30-year-old provided a behind the scenes look at a recent photoshoot in which she wore an ultra-skimpy monokini and skirt while posing on a stairway.

Although the clip in her most recent update was relatively short in duration, it nonetheless offered her 2.4 million fans a stunning, rear-view angle of her ample assets, as well as the toned, athletic features of her well-built physique.

For the duration of the clip, Cortez was captured from behind as she posed provocatively near the top of an outdoor stairway. The live-action footage was also filmed from several feet below the Playboy alum, which allowed for a pleasing perspective on her pageant-winning derrière.

Cortez was wearing an incredibly scant, one-piece swimsuit in the shot, which was only evidenced by the ultra-thin stretch of fabric that extended from her cheeks to the small of her back. As a result, much of her body was left uncovered as she posed.

Her hips and backside were also adorned with an asymmetrical skirt comprised of small, black flaps — two of which graced her front side and two that covered her rear. However, the breezy garment did little to actually obstruct Cortez’s well-built posterior from the camera’s lens. Meanwhile, the model further added to the sultry nature of the footage by sporting a pair of knee-high, pleather boots in scintillating black.

In the background, lush vegetation and palm fronds were visible, but Cortez made it difficult to focus on them as she clutched the railing to her right while playfully tugging on her skirt’s strap with her off hand. All the while, she offered a clear look at her alluring profile by turning her head to the left. Furthermore, she torqued her body in such a way as to emphasize her curvy figure.

Cortez’s latest reel proved to be a popular one on Instagram, as it racked up more than 13,000 views in its first hour online. Meanwhile, her fans weren’t shy about sharing their affection for the sultry display in the post’s comment thread.

“Te vez divina nena,” wrote one fan in Spanish, which Google translates as “You look divine babe.”

“Wow,” raved another admirer, who also included peach and fire emoji.

“My Love Suzy,” declared another commenter.

“Maravilhosa,” stated a fourth fan, which translates from Spanish and Portuguese as “Wonderful” or “Marvelous.”

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Cortez was similarly stunning while flaunting her curves in nothing but a red, fur boa and a thong in a share just one day earlier.