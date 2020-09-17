Katie Bell Rocks A White Crop Top & Black Panties For Bedside Shoot

Katie Bell went scantily clad in the latest addition to her scorching Instagram feed. The update, which included five new images, captured Katie in nothing more than a T-shirt and panties.

The first image in the September 17 series showed Katie leaning against a bed with her feet off the edge. The furniture item was made of rustic, white wood and the mattress was topped with a striped duvet. Katie rested one elbow on the bed and put the opposite against her silky, brunette tresses as she gazed into the camera with an alluring stare. The second and third shots captured the model in a similar pose, holding a cell phone.

Katie opted for a simple yet sexy outfit that showcased her fit figure. Keeping with the casual theme, she sported a snug, white T-shirt. The garment had a crew neckline and capped sleeves, and it cut off near her ribs, highlighting her taut tummy.

The bottom of her outfit was even hotter. Katie rocked a pair of sexy, black panties with a high-rise design that left her sculpted legs on display. The front of the undies was made of solid fabric, and the sides featured panels of semi-sheer lace. The waistband was snug on Katie’s midsection and helped to accentuate her hourglass curves.

The next image captured Katie laying with her chest on the mattress and one leg draped off the side. The angle also revealed a beautiful crystal chandelier that hung from the ceiling. The last shot in the deck was arguably the hottest as it showed the model with her derriere facing the camera. The angle revealed the bottoms’ cheeky cut, which left her trim thighs and peachy posterior exposed for her fans to admire.

Katie wore a clear bracelet and a pair of diamond earrings, keeping her accessories minimal and simple. She styled her hair with a side part and wore it down in all of the photos.

It didn’t take long for fans to flock to the update and shower the model with praise. In just over an hour, more than 48,000 fans double-tapped the post, and 400-plus left comments.

“I don’t understand how someone can be so perfect, absolutely gorgeous,” one social media user gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“You are hot and sexy. Please post more,” a second fan added.

“Goddess mode 24/7,” one more praised.

“Absolutely stunning pictures of you! X,” one more chimed in.