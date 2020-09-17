Stefflon Don Poses In Short White Netted Corset-Style Dress: ‘It’s The Whole Look For Me’

Stefflon Don took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The rapper is no stranger to posing in eye-catching attire and did exactly that for her most recent upload.

The “Hurtin’ Me” hitmaker stunned in a short white dress that fell above her upper thigh. The top half of the garment was in the style of a shirt that featured netted detailing. The bodice was a tight corset that cinched in her waist while the bottom half showed off her hourglass figure. Steff completed her ensemble with blue strappy heels that displayed the tattoos inked on both feet and her toes. She opted for a small light blue handbag that had the Fendi logo printed all over and sheer sunglasses. Steff accessorized herself with hoop earrings and rings while rocking long acrylic nails. She is known for sporting different types of hairstyles and opted for long blond hair with a headband over the top.

The 28-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Steff posed on a white staircase in front of a large pot of flowers with both her legs parted. The songstress placed one hand on the rail and held her bag with the other. She tilted her head up to the side and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, Steff shared a close-up of her attire. She held her bag with both hands and placed it in the middle of her outfit. Steff showcased the mini details of her ensemble that wasn’t very clear within the first frame.

In the tags, she credited her hairstylist, fashion stylist, makeup artist, and photographer Salim Adam.

In the span of four hours, Steff’s post racked up more than 58,000 likes and over 530 comments, proving to be very popular with her 2.5 million followers.

“I love the dress,” one user wrote, adding numerous flame emoji.

“Yasss yass yass yasss fu*king yassssssss,” another person shared.

“Queen,” remarked a third fan.

“Boss chick,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Steff. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she put on a fiery display in a black crop top with green tassels all over. The item of clothing was tied together by string material at the front and showed off her decolletage. Steff paired the outfit with matching high-waisted hot pants and wore her shoulder-length red hair down.