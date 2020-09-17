Lais Ribeiro Stuns As She Wraps Herself In Lace And Nothing Else

Lais Ribeiro tantalized her 2.2 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, September 16, with a new share that saw her striking powerful poses while wrapping herself in a lace veil.

The three-picture slideshow captured the Victoria’s Secret Angel posing outdoors in front of a large white sheet. In the background, tall trees dotted with bluish white flowers added a whimsical vibe to the shoot. In the first, Ribeiro was framed from the thighs up and shot from a three-quarter angle. She popped her booty back, arching her back and driving her chest forward. Her head was tilted back as she shot a proud look at the camera.

The Brazilian model was in a similar position in the second. But this time, she turned her head to the side and directed her gaze downward while the photographer stood closer to her. In the third, Ribeiro once again glanced at the onlooker with a coquettish smile.

Ribeiro was topless in the photos. To censor them, she held a lace fabric in front of her chest, using her hands as well as the design of the material to cover her breasts. On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching lacy underwear bottoms.

Ribeiro accessorized her look with elegant jewelry, including a necklace and a chain and several rings.

The tag added to the photos revealed the pictures were shot for Lili Claspe, a Los Angeles-based jewelry line. In its own Instagram page, Lili Claspe noted the photographer was Trever Hoehne.

In under a day, the post has attracted more than 73,000 likes and over 440 comments. Her fans used the opportunity to shower Ribeiro with compliments and to express their admiration for her.

“Wow amazing, beautiful and sexy body [peace fingers] [red heart] [Bulgarian flag] [fire] Unique and gorgeous! Loved it!!!” one user raved.

“Not kidding. The most beautiful woman in the world. Seriously,” replied another fan.

“Perfection!!! Serious BRIDE VIBES cc: @stickity13,” a third admirer chimed in, tagging Los Angeles Clippers’ Joakim Noah, Ribeiro’s boyfriend.

“I’m under ur spell! Do what u like with me,” added a fourth user.

Ribeiro often stuns her fans with photos that showcase her smoldering body. As reported by The Inquisitr, she previously shared an image that captured her under an outdoor shower while wearing a two-piece bathing suit from the Revolve x Lovewave collaboration collection. Its top featured two small triangles that tease plenty of cleavage. They were held together by thin white straps that went around her neck and back. Her matching bottoms featured the same colors and tied on the sides.