Lady Gaga Says That Americans ‘Drink The Poison That Is White Supremacy’

During an interview with Billboard released on Thursday, pop star Lady Gaga touched on politics amid Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and suggested that the United States is built on white supremacy.

“When you’re born in this country, we all drink the poison that is white supremacy,” she said. “I am in the process of learning and unlearning things I’ve been taught my whole life.”

Gaga continued to claim that getting in touch with “social justice” is a “lifestyle” that she has been engaging herself with.

“What do I think about [posting] a black square? I think everybody has a different feeling about a black square. Do I think there’s such a thing as performative activism? Yes. Do I think there’s been true activism that’s been very important and needed? Yes. Do I believe Black lives matter? Yes. Do I believe this is going to get louder? Yes. Do I believe it should? Yes.”

Gaga’s comments come after she canceled a Twitter listening party for her most recent studio album, Chromatica, amid the protests that arose after George Floyd was killed while being taken into custody by Minneapolis police. As noted by Billboard, Gaga has used her platform and wealth to engage with the recent focus on systemic racism. For example, she has donated to various racial-justice non-profits over the last few months, written short essays on social media addressing Trump and anti-African American violence, and re-recorded a Dear Class of 2020 virtual commencement speech to address the protests and civil unrest gripping the country.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Per Entertainment Tonight, Gaga used her speech to address young people and highlighted the social change that is taking place across the country. The singer urged these young Americans to acknowledge that this shift will work slowly but ultimately create change that will be for the greater good.

As for the non-profits, Gaga announced in June that she donated to 10. As reported by Out, these organizations include Black Lives Matter, Color of Change, Fair Fight, Loveland Foundation, and Campaign Zero.

As The Inquisitr reported, Gaga previously expressed her dismay at Trump’s 2016 election win and said it left her feeling betrayed, hurt, and depressed. In an essay published in Harper’s Bazaar, she pointed to the infamous Access Hollywood tape in which the president described women and their body parts in a lewd manner. She also used the piece to write about her Aunt Joanne, who allegedly struggled as the result of sexual abuse and died before Gaga was born.