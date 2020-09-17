Sierra Skye Rocks A Skimpy Snakeskin-Print Bikini In Steamy Instagram Video

Blond bombshell Sierra Skye tantalized her 4.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a short video clip in which she flaunted her incredible physique in a skimpy string bikini. The video was captured in a luxurious-looking bathroom, and Sierra used her cell phone camera to film the steamy clip.

There was a mirror visible in her reflection, and cabinets in a deep charcoal hue with a few decorative elements atop the counters, including small pots with plants and a vase.

Sierra rocked a two-piece from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a label she has worn many times on her Instagram page before. She made sure to tag the brand’s page in the caption of the post, telling her followers where to get the look.

The bikini top featured simple triangular cups crafted from a snakeskin-print fabric. Thin straps stretched around her neck and back to secure the look, and the skimpy garment showed off a serious amount of cleavage, as well as a hint of underboob. Her slender arms were on display in the look, as was her flat stomach.

She paired the top with matching bottoms that likewise left little to the imagination. They dipped low in the front, showing off plenty of her stomach, and the sides stretched high over her hips. The high-cut style accentuated her slim waist and elongated her legs, and she tied the strings in a bow before allowing them to dangle down her legs.

Her long blond locks were styled in a side part and hung loose in soft curls. She stared the video clip off by playing with her bottoms before reaching up and flipping a chunk of her silky tresses over her shoulder. She had on a thin bracelet on one wrist, and she seductively sauntered closer towards the mirror in which she was filming, putting her enviable figure on full display.

Her audience couldn’t get enough of the sexy share, and the post received over 30,000 views within just 20 minutes, as well as 153 comments from her fans.

“It’s the body for me…” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“A real life angel,” another follower added.

“Absolutely stunning,” a third fan remarked, including two flame emoji in his comment.

“What a body,” another commented simply, admiring her svelte figure.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Sierra thrilled her fans with a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked another skimpy string bikini in a different print. She layered a white crop top over the swimsuit, and her lean physique was on full display in the sultry ensemble. She gazed at the camera in the photo, and in the caption, filled her fans in on a fitness program she had available.