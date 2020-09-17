Miley Cyrus Unbuttons Pants & Ditches Her Top In Racy New Video

Miley Cyrus brought the heat to her Instagram page with her latest upload. The singer returned to her account just moments ago to steam things up with a racy video that has quickly captivated the attention of her millions of fans.

The clip appeared to be an edited version of the 27-year-old’s current Instagram stories, which a tag on the post credited to a Miley Cyrus fan page. It was set to her latest single “Midnight Sky,” and featured red and blue overlays that appeared to have been inspired by her performance of the tune at last month’s MTV VMAs.

The first half of the video featured a red overlay and kicked off with a few seconds of Miley dancing for the camera. She stood up in front of the lens, effectively cutting off her head but providing fans with a close-up of her chiseled midsection. She grasped the waistband of her black leather pants with both hands while swaying her hips back and forth before teasing her viewers by roughly ripping its button-fly open.

The video then transitioned into a shot of the star sitting down and running her hands through her choppy blond hair. Her smoldering gaze remained locked on the camera as she continued to move her body to the music before crossing her arms in front of her body to lift her black tank top up toward her chest.

A blue filter was placed over the remainder of the clip, which showed Miley completely topless as she bit her lip in a seductive manner. She sat in profile to the camera at first, though quickly turned to face it directly to flash her bare chest to her audience. The star used one hand to cover up what was necessary of her bosom so as not to violate Instagram’s no-nudity guidelines, however, an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob was still left very much on display as she snarled at the lens.

The post proved to be an instant hit, with its 400,000-plus viewers hitting the like button more than 84,000 times within less than 40 minutes of going live. Fans also flocked to the comments section to gush over the singer’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“YOU ARE SO HOT,” one person wrote.

“The most perfect woman in the universe,” praised another fan.

“An absolute queen,” a third follower remarked.

“Goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Miley has pushed the limits on social media. The star recently shared a set of behind-the-scenes snaps from her VMA performance in which she went braless underneath a see-through tank top while rocking skimpy panties. Her followers went wild for the raunchy look, awarding the post more than 3.3 million likes to date.