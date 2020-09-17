Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Killer Legs In Plaid Combat Boots As She Continues To Rock Her 40s

The fashion designer has legs for days in her latest photo.

Jessica Simpson stunned fans as she showed off her killer legs in a new photo posted to Instagram.

In a pic shared on her social media page, the 40-year-old singer and fashioned designer wore fashionable footwear, but she took a break from her signature platform heels. In the photo, which can be seen below, Jessica wowed in a tight white, mock neck turtleneck top and a stylish black hat. The mom of three looked fit and trim as she posed on a green chair with no pants or shorts in sight as she sat in a dressing room.

Jessica’s toned legs were in full view as she crossed them for the sophisticated snap, and she wore plaid, flat combat boots with rhinestone buckles. The footwear was a big departure from the star’s usual heels, many of which could be seen in the closets in the background of the pic.

In the caption to the post, Jessica teased her fall fashion collection and she described the gorgeous footwear as the first pair of flat boots she has loved since high school.

Fans also fell in love. In the comments section to the post, some of Jessica’s 5.5 million followers raved about her latest style as well as her amazingly toned body just one year after she shed 100 pounds of pregnancy weight.

“Those boots are definitely made for walking,” one follower wrote.

“Dang girl, what the heck are you doing?? You look fan-freaking tastic!! Wow,” another added.

“Please share your leg workout,” a third fan chimed in.

Other fans said thought the leggy look gave off a Daisy Duke vibe. Some even said “hi” to Daisy as they recalled Jessica’s character from the 2005 Dukes of Hazzard movie.

And others noted that the gorgeous Open Book author was back to herself one year after giving birth to her third baby and taking back her body.

“[Jessica Simpson] You’re fully back now! You look great!” one fan wrote in a comment to the photo, which can be seen below.

This is not the first time Jessica has shown off her legs in recent weeks. She recently posed in an updated version of her signature Daisy Duke shorts to promote her clothing line.

As for the secret to her killer body, last year, Jessica’s trainer Harley Pasternak told People that walking was a big part of the blonde beauty’s fitness routine. She started with 6,000 steps a day for the first few weeks and worked her way up to 12,000 steps or more. Jessica also ate a healthy diet, got plenty of sleep, and spent additional time in the gym.