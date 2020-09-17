Vivi Castrillon Flaunts Peachy Posterior In A Lace Lingerie Set

Vivi Castrillon took to Instagram to share another scorching post that showed her wearing hardly any clothing. The social media influencer modeled alluring lingerie, much to the delight of her 3.8 million followers.

Vivi posed with her backside to the camera and her face turned toward the lens in the seductive snap. The area behind her was a bright shade of white and she appeared to be standing in front of a window with white curtains. The model leaned her head against the curtains, brought one hand near her face and gazed into the camera with a sultry stare. Vivi arched her back and popped her booty out. The sexy lingerie she modeled was from her own brand, VC Dreams Luxury Lingerie.

Vivi rocked a black, coordinated set that was constructed of lace. The revealing ensemble included a semi-sheer bra that was scalloped on the bottom, adding a glamorous element to the look. The straps stretched tightly over her shoulders and down her back. Her pose obscured the front of the bra.

On her lower half, Vivi rocked a skimpy, black thong that left virtually nothing to the imagination. The undergarment boasted a cheeky design that left her peachy posterior on full display. Like the top of the outfit, the hem was lined with scalloped fabric, which drew even more attention to Vivi’s backside. The panties featured a small gold clasp at the middle of the back that connected to another set of straps, which stretched over her hips and highlighted her tiny midsection.

Vivi added a matching choker to tie together the look. She wore her long, highlighted tresses in sultry waves that cascaded down her back.

The skin-baring display proved to be a hit with Vivi’s massive audience, amassing over 11,000 likes and 170-plus comments in under 24 hours. Most social media users complimented Vivi’s slender frame while some used just emoji to express their feelings.

“Gorgeous….So Hottiee Babe,” one follower complimented, adding a series of red hearts and flames to the end of their comment.

“I care about how you feel Vivi and all women.,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Looking great in black princess,” a third follower commented.

“You are the secret. Your body is so incredible and so are you my love,” another added.