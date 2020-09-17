Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy Proves He’s Ahead Of The Game

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, September 18, tease that Billy has enough details to blow the lid off all of Adam’s secrets, and things will likely get far worse before they improve. Meanwhile, Victoria tries to pump Sharon for information on her brother, while Phyllis gives Nick a lesson on their history.

Billy (Jason Thompson) is one step ahead of Adam (Mark Grossman), according to SheKnows Soaps. As much as Adam thinks he has the situation in Las Vegas under control, it seems that Billy and Alyssa (María DiDomenico) found the man’s wife, and she is willing to tell them everything. It sounds like Adam’s money did not work to keep her quiet.

Now Alyssa has developed a story that details every single bad thing that Adam has ever done. It implicates Victor (Eric Braeden) for helping facilitate his second son’s monstrous behavior. Although Adam and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) know because she planted a listening device in Billy’s office, he may have too much information for them to bury the article entirely.

Elsewhere, Sharon (Sharon Case) has questions about Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) intentions. Victoria stops by to check on her former sister-in-law, and they have a friendly chat about Victoria’s life and Sharon’s cancer. However, when talk turns to Adam, Sharon can’t help but think Victoria is trying to get information about her brother’s treatment. Of course, it would be unethical for Sharon to share anything about her patient, but that doesn’t stop Victoria from trying to get the details.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

In the end, Victoria backs off, and she offers Sharon all her help should she need it. After all, Vicky thinks of Sharoon as part of the family even though she does not quite feel the same way about Adam.

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) gets a history lesson from Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). These two are at the top of their games. Phyllis has control of The Grand Phoenix Hotel and a smashing success in her new Escape Club. At the same time, Nick is running New Hope and making a real difference for the underprivileged in Genoa City. Despite all their success, they both take a breather and ditch work for a romantic and fun picnic.

Phyllis and Nick discuss their daughter’s relationship with Kyle (Michael Mealor) and hope that things work out this time. That leads them to express the same hope about their relationship since they’ve tried and failed many times. This time feels different, though, for both Phyllis and Nick.