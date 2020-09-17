Maren Morris Poses With ACMA Award In Low-Cut Black Dress

Maren Morris was one of the many stars that made an appearance at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Wednesday night. The songstress not only picked up awards but also opted for a couple of outfits at the ceremony.

For one of her looks, the “I Could Use a Love Song” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut black dress that featured an eye-catching print across the front. The very low-cut garment displayed her decolletage and fell below her knees, displaying a hint of her legs. Morris completed the look with lime green heels that gave her some extra height. The talented singer accessorized herself with numerous bracelets, rings, and hoop earrings. She styled her brunette hair down with a middle part and kept her nails short for the occasion.

The 30-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Morris was snapped on the red carpet from head-to-toe holding a trophy with both hands that she had been awarded. She parted her legs and looked directly at the camera lens with a smile.

Despite only posing with one award, she ended up picking up a total of two. She took home Female Vocalist of the Year and Music Event of the Year for her performance with Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and Elle King.

In the next slide, Morris had seemingly been captured candidly backstage. The pic showcased her side profile while she flashed her pearly whites.

In the third frame, she appeared to be getting ready for the big show. Morris was getting her makeup applied while another person was straightening her locks.

In the tags, she credited Versace for her attire, her hairstylist Laci Nicole, makeup artist Lorrie Turk, fashion stylist Dani Michelle, and the photographer John Shearer.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 85,400 likes and over 530 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“Congratulations, you looked so pretty and your speech was the best. Made me laugh and smile,” one user wrote.

“You rocked it!! Gorgeous and talented as always!!!” another person shared.

“Well you look amazing and your dress is beautiful!” remarked a third fan.

“Love you to pieces! So well deserved! I play this cd so much I’m surprised I haven’t worn it out lol. Congratulations!!!!” a fourth admirer commented.

During the same night, Morris wowed in a low-cut orange dress with a floral design, per The Inquisitr. She rocked orange strappy heels that showcased her pedicured toes and styled half her brunette hair down and half up in a ponytail.