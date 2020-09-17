Donald Trump Wants Americans To Die For His ‘Narcissist Agenda,’ Psychologist Says

In a Thursday piece for Raw Story, psychologist Alan Blotcky said Donald Trump expects Americans to die in the name of advancing his “narcissist agenda.” The article comes in the wake of Trump’s Tuesday claim that the coronavirus will subside with or without a vaccine due to “herd mentality.”

As reported by The Hill, the comment appears to be a reference to herd immunity — protection from infectious disease that stems from a large enough number of the population becoming immune to an infection via previous infections or vaccinations.

According to Blotcky, Trump has thrown aside his presidential responsibility of serving and protecting the American people in favor of an agenda driven by “malignant narcissism.”

“To take it one step further, Trump is expecting Americans to die for him during this pandemic. Literally for him. But I am not willing to sacrifice my life—not for his personal and political survival.”

The columnist then argued that Trump only has one goal: to win re-election in November and retain his power.

“He has no interest in protecting the health and safety of the American people. He has abdicated his responsibility to defeat the coronavirus in favor of looking out for his own political fortunes.”

Alex Wong / Getty Images

The 66-year-old psychologist claimed that Trump believes his expectations are reasonable, despite running contrary to the duties of his office.

“I should not be expected to die for Trump’s political viability,” he said. “That would be tragic. That expectation, in fact, is the behavior of a dictator.”

Blotcky has sounded the alarm on Trump many times before. As The Inquisitr reported, he previously suggested that Trump would not accept defeat in November. In the case of a loss, the columnist predicted that the president’s malignant narcissism would drive a scorched-Earth approach that would push him to harm as many institutions and individuals as he could during his fall from power.

As reported by Forbes, proponents of herd immunity believe that the virus should be allowed to make its way through the American population. According to the publication, at least 60 percent of Americans would need to contract coronavirus to pass the protection threshold. In this situation, the publication claimed that between 0.98 to 1.97 million individuals would lose their lives. In addition to death, Forbes noted that some people who contract COVID-19 also experience heart inflammation, blood clots, and symptoms that persist long past the infection.

Nevertheless, some pandemic experts, including neuroradiologist Scott Atlas, have advocated for the controversial process of indirect infectious disease protection. Notably, Atlas has allegedly become one of Trump’s close advisers.